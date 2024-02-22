New homes starting from €300,000: apartments, duplexes and houses in Dublin, commuter belt and major cities

Four-bed houses available at Stonehaven in Naas

Dublin

Árd na Glaise, Stillorgan Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses, one-, two- and three-bed apartments and studio apartments. Agent: DNG New Homes. Price range: €360,000-€860,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €395,000-€525,000.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses, three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices for apartments from €400,000, duplexes from €445,000.

Kilmartin Grove, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €410,000-€525,000.

Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere. Price range: €450,000-€750,000.

Foxwood Barn, Citywest, Dublin 24. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices for three-beds from €475,000.

Mooretown, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €475,000.

Cherry Lane, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed houses, and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Price range: €485,000-€810,000.

47-48 Chelmsford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. One-bed apartments and studios available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices for apartments from €495,000.

Station Links, Ballygossan Park, Skerries, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €497,500.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Price range: €575,000-€700,000.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG New Homes. Price range: €500,000-€785,000.

106 Goatstown, Dublin 14. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in March. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price range: €510,000-€850,000.

Glencairn Gate, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in Q2. Agent: Savills. Prices from €535,000.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in summer. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices from €540,000.

Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14. One two-bed apartment and two three-bed penthouse apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €565,000.

The Gardens at Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €575,000.

Old Meadow, Grove Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One four-bed house (€1.595 million), one two-bed apartment (€820,000) and one one-bed apartment (€595,000) available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Egremont, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two-bed plus study duplexes and three-bed plus study houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €625,000.

Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed houses available. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices for three-beds from €625,000.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price range: €625,000-€715,000.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from €675,000.

Ardeevin Manor, Lucan, Co Dublin. Four-/five-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and REA McDonald. Prices from €695,000.

Dun Óir, Glenamuck Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed houses to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €725,000-€795,000.

Glenamuck Manor, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed houses (with additional livingroom) available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €770,000.

Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four- and five-bed houses to launch in May. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price range: €795,000-€1.195 million.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One-, two-, and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Joint agents: Savills and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Price range: €800,000-€1.85 million.

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price for four-beds from €825,000.

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €825,000-€1.85 million.

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices from €900,000.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.025 million.

Annefield, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Four- and five-bed houses to launch in March. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.2 million.

Thormanby Hill, Howth, Co Dublin. Five-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from €1.795 million.

Shrewsbury Gardens, 20 Shrewsbury Road, Dublin 4. One four-bed town house (€3.75 million) and one five-bed town house (€4.95 million) available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. Two- and three-bed houses to launch in Q2. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Dodder Brook, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in April. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kinvara-Kinross, Fey Yerra Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: DNG New Homes. Price range: €475,000-€950,000.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: DNG New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Park West Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch at the end of the year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch at the end of the year. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Church Fields East, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses to launch in summer or autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Railway Lane, Donabate, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses and one-, two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Hallwell Green, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. One-bed plus study units and three-bed plus study units available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Parkleigh, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Citywest Park, Citywest, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Gordon Park, Kingswood, Dublin 22. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Carricail, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments, and two- and three-bed duplexes to launch in Q3. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments and penthouses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in Q2. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Greenwood, Kinsealy Lane, Malahide. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in summer. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments, and two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses, and one- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Chandos Lane, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Somerton, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. One-, two-, three- and four-bed units to be released in March/April. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Wicklow

Mere Park at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Price range: €405,000-€520,000.

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €425,000-€560,000.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Forkin Property. Price range: €435,000-€500,000.

Mariners Point, Wicklow Town. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agent: Savills and Forkin Property. Price range: €465,000-€625,000.

Sorrel Wood, Blessington. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices from €510,000.

Foggie Field, Kilruddery, Bray. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices from €540,000.

Archers Wood, Delgany. Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh. Price range: €555,000-€1.3 million.

Littlebrook, Delgany. Limited availability of three- and four-bed houses. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €570,000.

Churchlands, Delgany. Four-bed houses available. Apartments and duplexes to launch in summer. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices for houses from €600,000.

Bellevue, Delgany. Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices from €610,000.

Sea Gardens, Bray. Three- and four-bed houses, and two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Joint agents: Savills and Dillon Marshall. Prices from €625,000.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry. Three-, four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €1.595m-€1.795 million.

The Sea View Collection, Delgany. Five-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Kelly Walsh. Prices from €1.175 million.

Annabasky Glen, Berryfield Avenue, Enniskerry. Five-bed houses to launch in May. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from €1.675 million.

Kingstone Manor, Delgany. Four-bed houses to launch in summer. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town. Two- and three-bed houses to launch in summer. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Struan Hill, Delgany. Four-bed houses to launch in summer. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Melwood, Delgany. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in autumn. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kildare

Ardrath, Celbridge. One-bed apartments available. Agent: Coonan New Homes and Dillon Marshall. Prices from €300,000.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock. Two-bed apartments and three-bed plus study duplexes available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices from €320,000.

Ballynafagh Springs, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €350,000 – €410,000.

Farnan Wood, Prosperous. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices from €380,000.

William’s Grove, Ardclough. Three-, four-, and five-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices from €465,000.

Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge. One four-bed house available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: €480,000.

Mullen Park, Maynooth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €500,000-€590,000.

Coach Road, Clane. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices from €500,000.

Stonehaven, Blessington Road, Naas. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices from €582,000.

Millerstown, Kilcock. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Rathasker Lane, Naas. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in autumn. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Capdoo Grange, Clane. Five-bed houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Hillfort, Kill. Apartments and duplexes to launch soon. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and French Estates. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge. Three- and four-bed houses and one-bed duplexes to launch in Q2. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Racecourse Gate, Naas. Four-bed houses to launch in summer. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Meath

The Willows, Dunshaughlin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €425,000-€500,000.

Wellfield, Ratoath. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €430,000-€490,000.

Kilcarn Woods, Johnstown Village, Navan. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in May. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Bailey Hill, Navan. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in April. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield. Three- and four-bed houses launching soon. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cork

Arderrow, Ballyvolane. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ballinglanna, Glanmire. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Helms Point, Crosshaven. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lakeview, Midleton. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cúl na Gréine, Bandon. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Galway

Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices from €355,000.

Ard Raithní, Bearna. Three-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Garraí na Sailí, Letteragh Road. Three- and four-bed houses and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and DNG Maxwell Heaslip Leonard. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Price range: €390,000-€410,000.

Cluain Glasan, Ayrfield, Co Kilkenny. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €300,000-€410,000.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Donohoe Town & Country. Prices from €340,000.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny city. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Farranshock Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices from €360,000.

Gracefields at Drumaconn, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three-, four-, and five-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €365,000-€495,000.

Ballymakenny Park, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Prices from €360,000.

Gort Mell, Old Slane Road, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

An Lochan, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed houses. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €335,000-€375,000.