Three-beds 15 minutes from Limerick city from €390,000

Address : An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick Price : €390,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The first phase of a brand-new development by Lioscarran Group in Patrickswell, Limerick, is being launched to the market by Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. This scheme, which will include a creche when completed, is likely to appeal to those currently renting in Limerick city centre who are looking to buy their first home.

Located about a 12-minute drive from Limerick city centre and University Hospital Limerick, and 15 minutes from the University of Limerick campus in Castletroy, An Tobar is also just 25 minutes from Shannon Airport. The scheme offers easy access to the M20 motorway, as well as local bus routes.

An Tobar is walking distance from the village of Patrickswell, which feels like a calm countryside village despite its proximity to the city, where there’s a school, shops and pubs.

The first phase to be released consists of 25 semidetached three-bedroom houses with an area from 108sq m to 114sq m (1,163sq ft to 1,227sq ft), priced from €390,000 to €410,000. The price point means the homes in this launch are eligible for the Help to Buy scheme; those priced below the €400,000 threshold for Limerick are also eligible for the First Home shared-equity scheme.

Eighteen of the three-beds have already been reserved, with seven still available.

Two- and four-bedroom units are also planned for the scheme, to be brought to market at a later date.

These are highly insulated properties with air-source heat pumps and an overall A2 Ber rating, allowing prospective buyers to access lower-interest-rate green mortgages.

Layouts vary among different iterations of the three-bedroom semidetached units, but all have a livingroom, an open-plan kitchen/diningroom and a WC off the hallway on the ground floor. The first floor consists of an en suite principal bedroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom. The larger units also have a utility room off the kitchen.

A fitted kitchen is included, as well as sanitary ware and tiling in wet areas of the bathrooms and en suites.

The scheme incorporates an open green area at its centre, where children can play and resident dogs can be brought to stretch their legs.