New Foxrock apartments and duplexes with a sense of individuality from €475,000

Located on a quiet, private cul-de-sac off Leopardstown Road in South Dublin, just off the N11, Kinvara-Kinross is a boutique development of 18 apartments developed by Rivertempus, comprising one- and two-bedroom own-door apartments and three-bedroom duplexes across two blocks. The scheme is named for the two houses that occupied the site and were demolished to make way for these superb new apartments; the original names and the lush trees that envelop the site are all that remain.

Rivertempus founder John Bennett wanted the finest design and finish on Kinvara-Kinross and he engaged Red Workshop Architecture and SOSA architects to design bright, spacious apartments with high ceilings and an imaginative use of space on display.

You can see the eye for design and detail as you approach: the roofline is designed to resemble a wave, and the units feature robust Marziale brick and render with zinc cladding, and cleverly thought-out recesses that enhance the sense of privacy.

Each apartment has a layout and configuration with quirky touches and unexpected angles that add to the sense of individuality in each. These are not cookie-cutter dwellings; they’re meticulously crafted homes that owners can immediately put their own personality into.

The window openings are strategically positioned with light and shadow in mind, and the pathways and steps to the front doors are designed to differentiate between each unit.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/livingrooms in the duplexes boast ceiling heights of about 2.7m (9ft), with the bedroom ceilings reaching 2.59m (8ft 5in). The ceiling heights in the apartments reach to a vertiginous 3m (10ft) in the kitchen/dining/livingrooms, and the bedroom ceilings go up to about 2.89m (9ft 5in). Every room feels open and airy, and the tall windows and ample skylights bring in lots of natural light.

There are three unit types: one-bedroom ground-floor apartments (47.8sq m-51.1sq m/515sq ft-550sq ft); two-bedroom ground-floor apartments, which range from (88.3sq m-90.7sq m/951sq ft-969sq ft); and the three-bedroom duplexes (129.8sq m-1,397sq ft/158.6sq m-1,707sq ft).

The scheme is launching in March through DNG New Homes, and prices start at €475,000 for the one-beds, €675,000 for the two-beds and €950,000 for the three-bed duplexes.

All of the units are designed for low energy usage, with mechanical ventilation, heat-recovery units, underfloor heating, zoned heating control and LED light fittings, and will have A Ber ratings.

Besides the abundance of natural light during the day, the apartments are tastefully lit for night-time, with a mixture of attractive pendant lighting and downlights, plus hidden lighting in the coffered ceilings over the open-plan livingroom areas to bathe everything in soft, relaxing light.

The developers went to town on the kitchen storage, putting in abundant floor-to-ceiling handleless units by McCaul Kitchens, meaning you can put everything away neatly – although you may need to keep a step stool handy to reach the higher cupboards. The worktops are a rich Calacatta Vagli, and the splashback is full height. Buyers can avail of an appliance package that includes Neff and Siemens products.

The two-bed and duplex kitchens have an excellent detail: a solid oak breakfast bar neatly positioned for morning coffee looking out over the parklands to the rear of the development.

The bedrooms are fitted with high-end wardrobes by McCaul, and each unit contains clever storage, making the most of corners and recesses while still keeping everything feeling open and roomy. Large private balconies and terraces look out to the west, making them ideal places to chill out tin the evening sun.

The high standards have been kept up in the bathrooms and en suites, which have an air of luxury living, with architectural ceilings lit up with LED lights, mirrored wall cabinets with LED lights and porcelain floor and wall tiling. The guest bathrooms in the duplexes have full-length cantilevered stone vanity tops and some of the bathrooms in the duplexes have a large free-standing bath.

Kinvara-Kinross is conveniently located just off Leopardstown Road, making it handy for the N11 bus corridor and the Sandyford and Central Park Luas green line stops. The number 114 bus from Torquay Road to Blackrock village stops right outside the development, and there are numerous schools in the vicinity, including St Patrick’s girls’ and boys’ schools in Holly Park, Loreto Foxrock and St Brigid’s National School in Stillorgan. Leopardstown Racecourse is just up the road, so don’t be surprised if a trainer or owner is interested in owning a nice apartment close to the horse racing action.