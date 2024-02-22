New homes in prime coastal location in Wicklow from €465,000

Address : Mariner’s Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow Price : €465,000 Agent : Savills & Forkin Property

Selling agents Savills and Forkin Property will be releasing more units at the Mariner’s Point development in Wicklow town from next month, as only three remain from the 20 houses launched in November 2023.

This scheme, described as “seamlessly blending modern design with everyday functionality” by developer Ardale, will contain 76 homes when complete.

With A2 energy ratings thanks to air-to-water heat pumps and high levels of roof, wall and floor insulation, houses here are aimed at those who enjoy sea views and water-based activities coupled with the fact that the area is surrounded by the Wicklow Mountains for hiking and biking enthusiasts.

Echoing its location close to the water at Mariner’s Point, house styles take their names from some of the most influential Irish mariners such as Thomas Charles Wright, Ernest Shackleton and Sir Francis Beaufort.

No doubt the most popular homes will be those with a sea view. What is on offer in this release are The Beaufort: three-bedroom semidetached houses measuring 113sq m (1,218sq ft), priced from €465,000.

Also available are four-bedroom semidetached units known as The Wright (after Irish naval office and Arctic explorer Thomas Charles Wright), which are priced from €500,000. Each house extends to 134sq m (1,442sq ft), has three bathrooms, and the principal bedrooms have sea views.

Extending to 158sq m (1,706sq ft) are The Shackleton set over three floors, principal bedrooms (as with The Wright homes) have been strategically positioned to offer sea views, while the 9ft ceilings on the ground floor “add an extra touch of spaciousness and luxury,” according to the brochure.

Two types of detached homes are included in this release: The Campbell A is a 148sq m (1,603sq ft) four-bedroom two-storey house priced at €595,000, while the Campbell B measures 179sq m (1,936sq ft) over three storeys, and is priced from €625,000.

The development is part of a 9.5-acre site on lands in Rathnew which Ardale’s chief executive Emma Maye purchased in an off-market transaction in 2020. The company plans for more than 700 residential units to be built on its landholding in the area.

Maye is a daughter of Castlethorn Construction founder, the late Liam Maye, a developer of Dundrum Town Centre; one of the biggest shopping centres in the state.

As well as Ardale, the Dublin woman is going from strength to strength. Maye is also chief executive of Core builders’ providers, and the company has recently been in expansion mode: it acquired KCR Builders Providers in 2021 and has projects in Arklow, Newcastle, Foxrock and Tinakilly on the horizon.

Ardale is actively selling off plans and expects to have show houses at Mariner’s Point in the summer.