Cosy and modern urban living at new Goatstown apartments from €510,000

Address : 106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14 Price : €510,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Number 106 Goatstown Road is a boutique development of 11 apartments on a 0.5-acre site, with west-facing tree-lined gardens. The development comprises luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a central location close to UCD and Dundrum Town Centre, and convenient for schools and transport.

O’Mahony Pike were the architects of this scheme, and they’ve created a cosy apartment block that nestles within the leafy surrounds of Goatstown Road and offers homeowners the chance to downsize from one of the larger houses in the area, or to get on the ladder in this busy, popular South Dublin suburb.

The architects have gone for an environmentally friendly spec both inside and out, with each apartment A-rated for energy efficiency. All units in the block have a heat pump, underfloor heating, heat recovery ventilation and Aluclad triple-glazed Rationel windows, setting the scene for cosy modern urban living. To the front, there’s one allocated car-parking space for each apartment, and a set-up for electric vehicles, plus one guest parking space.

Visitors won’t need to worry about finding parking, though, as there’s free on-street parking in many of the adjoining culs-de-sac. There are also bike stands to the front and secure covered bike stands to the rear.

Hall

Kitchen

Living/dining

The building itself is finished in buff brickwork and white mortar, interspersed with champagne-coloured render, and the windows are finished in a luxe golden-pearl beige. Each apartment also has its own terrace or balcony with steel rails and glazing. On the ground floor are two one-bed apartments and two two-beds, with steps at the back to access the rear garden, and a lift to access the other three floors. The first floor has two two-beds and one three-bed; the second floor has a three-bed and a two-bed, and the top floor has two penthouse two-beds.

Sizes range from 52.1sq m (561 sq ft) for the one-beds, between 76.9 sq m (828 sq ft) and 88.4 sq m (952 sq ft) for the two-beds, and 98.8 sq m (1,063 sq ft) for the three-beds. Prices will start at €510,000 for the one-beds, €660,000 for the two-beds and €850,000 for the three-beds. They are set to be completed by March, and are for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, with half of the units already reserved.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Inside, the emphasis is on contemporary, high-quality fixtures and fittings. The kitchens are done in muted colours, with handleless cabinetry and quartz worktops. Appliances are from the high-end Siemens iQ500 range and the brassware and sink are by Grohe.

The bedrooms have bespoke built-in wardrobe storage, and the shower rooms and en suites have contemporary porcelain tiling on the floors and walls, and top-end sanitary ware and brassware. Completing the luxe feel of the bathrooms are thermostatically controlled walk-in showers and mirrored storage units with LED strip lights. The apartments are pre-wired for all the big TV and broadband suppliers, with Ethernet points in each apartment, and added security from external CCTV and front door intercom.

Formerly a single residential home on half-acre grounds, 106 Goatstown Road and the new apartments get all the benefit of the extensive landscaped gardens. The rear garden has a lovely meandering path going around the lawn, and there’s a large paved terrace. Shrubs and ornamental plantings add to the sylvan vibe, and bollard lights keep the exteriors tastefully lit.

Goatstown Road runs behind UCD, and is close to Dundrum Town Centre and the Luas stop at Windy Arbour. Popular foodie spots the Goat Grill, Ashton’s and Farmer Brown’s are all nearby, and schools in the vicinity include Our Lady’s Grove, Goatstown Stillorgan Educate Together, Taney Parish Primary School and Mount Anville.