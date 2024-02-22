Ratoath three-bed homes from €430,000 in latest phase of Wellfield scheme in Meath

Address : Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath Price : €430,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Abbey Group’s Irish house building division, Kingscroft, has just released its second phase at Wellfield in Ratoath as the homes in the first phase of the development have all been sold.

The 14.9-acre Co Meath site, which the company purchased in 2021 for €10 million, had planning granted for 228 homes: 114 houses, 52 apartments, 32 three-bed duplex units along with 30 further apartments in six blocks, and a childcare facility.

All homes have A2 energy ratings, air-to-water heat pumps and maintenance-free exteriors thanks to their brick-and-render finishes.

Although the full development has 12 different types of units, this phase sees the release of 30 homes which includes four types of three-bedroom houses. With starting prices for all four house types set below the €500,000 mark, buyers will be in a position to avail of the Help to Buy (HTB) grant which is worth up to €30,000 and comes in the form of a refund of the income tax and deposit interest paid in the four years before the application is made.

The three-bedroom midterrace units (type B2) are priced from €430,000. Extending to 111sq m (1,195sq ft), these houses have a kitchen/diningroom to the front, while a livingroom – that opens to the rear garden through French doors – lies to the rear, with three bedrooms (two doubles and a single) upstairs alongside the family bathroom.

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace units (type B3) are slightly larger at 117sq m (1,259sq ft) and priced from €440,000. With the front door located to the side, it allows for a bright kitchen/dining area as the room has three windows in total. Unlike the midterrace three-beds, there is an en suite for the main bedroom upstairs.

The three-bedroom semidetached properties (type C4) measure 134sqm (1,442sq ft) and are priced from €455,000. Set over three floors, the principal bedroom, which has an en suite, is located on the top floor with a whole wall set aside for storage. Also from €455,000 are the three-bedroom semidetached two-storey units (type A1). Extending to 120sq m (1,291sq ft) these properties also have an en suite principal bedroom.

Finally, the scheme’s detached three-bedroom houses (type C6) are priced from €490,000. Set over three floors, houses of this category extend to 135sq m (1,452sq ft) and have kitchens to the rear, while the principal bedroom (with an en suite) is located on the top floor.

Wellfield in Ratoath, Co Meath

The development lies close to a relief road with ready access to the M2 via the R125, and for commuters the M3 Parkway park-and-ride railway station is less than 7km away. According to the brochure, it is a 39-minute commute by car – or 54 minutes by bus – to Dublin city centre, and Dublin Airport is a 22-minute drive away or 50 minutes using the 109A Bus Éireann service.

Ratoath is a well-established commuter town in Meath. With a current population of more than 9,000 residents, its location benefits from a wide range of amenities; it has two primary schools and a number of restaurants and pubs. Furthermore, it is just 4km from the town of Ashbourne which itself is a popular commuter town within the Greater Dublin Area. As its population has trebled since 1996, it now has lots in terms of amenities, such as secondary schools, retail parks and a cinema.

Prospective purchasers should note that there are no showhouses for Wellfield and that all properties are being sold on an off-plan basis only.