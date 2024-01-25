Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford, Kerry and Monaghan

1 Rathdown Grove, Sandyford, Dublin 18

€500,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Two-bedroom townhouse extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). Located within easy reach of Dundrum village and the Luas at Balally, the house is a 10-minute walk from Airfield Farm Market. It has a rear garden with a shed and mature plantings. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie

51 The Grove located off Waterford’s Outer Ring Road, so within easy reach of Waterford University Hospital, Institute of Technology and IDA Business Park

51 The Grove, Kill Saint Lawrence, Waterford City

€315,000, Barry Murphy Auctioneers

Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). Located off Waterford’s Outer Ring Road, so within easy reach of Waterford University Hospital, Institute of Technology and IDA Business Park, the property has a spacious south-facing garden with a garden room. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at barrymurphy.ie

12 Rutland Street Lower is a two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 51sq m

12 Rutland Street Lower, North City Centre, Dublin 1

€245,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 51sq m (549sq ft). Situated in a cul-de-sac, close to the IFSC and Eastpoint Business Park, the property is a 10-minute walk to O’Connell Street, and has been rewired and replumbed. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

1 The Lake District is a four-bedroom house extending to 145sq m

1 The Lake District, Killarney, Co Kerry

€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald Coughlan

Four-bedroom house extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Set over three floors within walking distance of the town, it has views towards the Gap of Dunloe and Macgillycuddy’s Reeks. With high-quality finishes, the house has underfloor heating on two floors and a Vent Axia heat-recovery system. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 Ros Cluain is located in a small development, 800m from Carrickmacross, within walking distance to amenities

Ros Cluain, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

€370,000, REA Gunne

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft). Located in a small development, 800m from Carrickmacross, within walking distance to amenities, the property has an enclosed rear garden with a patio and shed. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at realestatealliance.ie