Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Waterford, Kerry and Monaghan

1 Rathdown Grove, Sandyford, Dublin 18
€500,000, Lynam Auctioneers
Two-bedroom townhouse extending to 70sq m (753sq ft). Located within easy reach of Dundrum village and the Luas at Balally, the house is a 10-minute walk from Airfield Farm Market. It has a rear garden with a shed and mature plantings. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie
51 The Grove, Kill Saint Lawrence, Waterford City
€315,000, Barry Murphy Auctioneers
Semidetached three-bedroom house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft). Located off Waterford’s Outer Ring Road, so within easy reach of Waterford University Hospital, Institute of Technology and IDA Business Park, the property has a spacious south-facing garden with a garden room. Ber B2
On View: Strictly by appointment at barrymurphy.ie
12 Rutland Street Lower, North City Centre, Dublin 1
€245,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Two-bedroom midterrace house extending to 51sq m (549sq ft). Situated in a cul-de-sac, close to the IFSC and Eastpoint Business Park, the property is a 10-minute walk to O’Connell Street, and has been rewired and replumbed. Ber E2
On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
1 The Lake District, Killarney, Co Kerry
€545,000, Sherry FitzGerald Coughlan
Four-bedroom house extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Set over three floors within walking distance of the town, it has views towards the Gap of Dunloe and Macgillycuddy’s Reeks. With high-quality finishes, the house has underfloor heating on two floors and a Vent Axia heat-recovery system. Ber A2
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
Ros Cluain, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
€370,000, REA Gunne
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft). Located in a small development, 800m from Carrickmacross, within walking distance to amenities, the property has an enclosed rear garden with a patio and shed. Ber C1
On View: Strictly by appointment at realestatealliance.ie