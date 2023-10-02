Four under €300,000: homes in Kerry, Dublin, Galway and Waterford

Oakwood Cottage, Coastguard Cottages, Derrymore West, Tralee, Co Kerry

For those looking for a home offering peace and quiet, this quaint cottage in Derrymore West could be just the ticket. In turnkey condition following a 2006 renovation, the C-rated three-bed has Derrymore beach on its doorstep and sea views from the front of the property; it is also close to Camp village and is just a 15-minute drive from Tralee.

Sea view from Oakwood cottage

You enter the cottage into the living area which has a high ceiling accommodating a mezzanine. Here there is an exposed-brick hearth, a wood-burning stove and a bookshelf built into the nook under the stairs, all adding to that cosy-cottage feel. The kitchen-diner to the rear is a decent size with cream units, a wood-burning stove in the dining area and a cushioned window seat. There are three double bedrooms, two of which are on the mezzanine level.

This charming home in an idyllic location is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean, seeking €295,000.

8 Chapelizod Court, Chapelizod, Dublin 20

Although quite small, extending to 55sq m (592sq ft), this two-bedroom semidetached home in Chapelizod offers a rare prospect: an own-door home close to the city centre priced below €300,000. The property is also in good condition, however, the Ber is a lowly E grade, which a prospective buyer will need to address.

The living area on the ground floor is bright, with space for a dining table. The compromise, in terms of space, was made with the kitchen, which is a small but functional galley. Upstairs the main bedroom is a good size while the second bedroom is quite small and would work as a small child’s room or an office. Number 8 Chapelizod Court is on the market through Ray Cooke Auctioneers, seeking €295,000.

9 Liam Mellow Terrace, Bohermore, Galway

This three-bed terraced property on Bohermore, less than a 15-minute walk from Eyre Square in Galway city, offers more than meets the eye. Having been renovated and extended, the home is in turnkey condition with two doubles and a single bedroom, and three bathrooms.

The property also has a modern kitchen, off-street parking and a huge back garden. New owners even have the opportunity to extend further to the rear in the future, subject to planning permission. It does have a low E Ber, however, which a prospective buyer will want to address. This well-located, move-in-ready home is for sale through Colleran Auctioneers, seeking €300,000.

22 Glenside, Ballycarnane Woods, Tramore, Co Waterford

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with a lovely, fresh interior in the seaside town of Tramore. It’s a good size, extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), and has a B3 Ber. Built in 2005, it has a sunny south-facing back garden and off-street parking to the front.

The property consists of a livingroom to the front of the ground floor with a kitchen-diner to the rear. The kitchen opens up to the back garden through French doors. The garden is extremely low maintenance, laid out in patio. There is also a guest toilet.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are a good size and the main bedroom is en suite. This attractive home is on the market through Property Partners Barry Herterich, seeking €295,000.