Drop anchor at Dalkey home with spectacular sea views for €2m

To live beside the sea is a dream for many homebuyers, but not everyone’s pockets are deep enough to afford that coastal pearl. However, if you’re looking for spectacular sea views over Dublin Bay and out to Howth, and you have the funds and the energy to update it, this semidetached period property next to Bullock Harbour in Dalkey could be just the place to drop anchor.

Turn left at Breffni Road and the Moorings sits along the slope of Harbour Road as it curves around to Bullock Harbour, the house’s tiered back garden tumbling straight down almost to the water’s edge. Though the house is well-appointed, with high ceilings, fireplaces and timber floors, it requires some modernisation, with ample potential to create a bright, luxurious living space to capitalise on those superb sea views.

Initially, it’s hard to work out where the Moorings ends and Rosetta Cottage next door begins. The two used to be one large dwelling, but the Moorings, at 177sq m (1,905sq ft) with three double bedrooms, is a good size for a family — especially one that enjoys water-based activities. There’s fishing and boating off Bullock Harbour and swimming at nearby Sandycove and the Forty Foot. You could also simply relax on the suntrap patio at the end of the garden drinking in the views.

Behind an unassuming front door is the entrance hall, with dado rail and recessed lighting, with a guest WC neatly tucked under the stairs. The drawingroom to the right is what draws you in, with its large box bay window offering uninterrupted views over Dublin Bay and Bullock Harbour. The room has oak floors, ceiling coving, picture rail and a fireplace with tiled inset and gas fire. A door to the right of the bay opens on to the deck in the back garden. You could imagine a glazed modern extension jutting out here, adding more space and enhancing the sea views.

The adjoining sittingroom has original wide-plank timber floorboards, picture rail, ceiling coving, recessed lighting, fitted shelves and a cast-iron fireplace with tiled inset. Beyond that is the kitchen/dining area with flagstone floors; the kitchen is galley-style with eye-level units, stainless steel sink unit and tiled splashback and countertop. Two overhead skylights bring light into the dining area.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom, the main bedroom boasting a double aspect over Dublin Bay and Bullock Harbour, and with ceiling coving, recessed lighting and built-in wardrobes It also has an en suite. Bedroom two has a built-in wardrobe, while the main bathroom has a shower cubicle and Jacuzzi bath with shower attachment. A short flight of steps goes up to a small landing which leads nowhere; this could be turned into a neat storage area.

Automated timber gates open into the back garden, where there is a concreted area for one car to park. The garden is low-maintenance, with mostly gravelled paths and a lawn area with flooring beds and borders. It’s surrounded by granite stone walls. Two separate seating areas allow for getting the benefit of the sun throughout the day. There’s a small shed at the side of the house, where you could probably store your watersports gear.

Bullock Harbour is conveniently located between Dalkey and Sandycove/Glasthule, giving access to great restaurants, cafes, artisan food stores and boutiques. Glenageary and Sandycove Dart stations are just a 20-minute walk away, and schools in the vicinity include the Harold School, Castle Park School and Loreto Dalkey.