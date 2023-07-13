Refurbished period terrace in Stoneybatter for €795,000

Address : 48 Aughrim Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Price : €795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

A short walk from the popular cafes, pubs and restaurants of Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 sits 48 Aughrim Street on a terrace of elegant period homes. Built in 1843, the house was previously known by locals for being home to the local parish priest – the Church of the Holy Family sits further up the street – before being bought in 2015 by its current owners and given a new lease of life.

The owners bought the house for €402,500 in 2015, according to the Property Price Register, when the property still included a portion of land at the rear of the garden which is not included in the current sale; it is set to be developed as a two-storey mews facing on to Lucky Lane beyond the new rear boundary wall.

Before they moved in, the owners set about a full-scale renovation – including replumbing, rewiring, and adding a two-storey extension to the rear – to create a stylish three-bedroom home with many charming period features. Impressively, for a property of its vintage, the home has a B3 Ber rating which was achieved in part by using sheep-wool insulation wherever possible in the walls and under the floorboards, the owner says.

The now three-bedroom property, extending to 140 sq m (1,507 sq ft), is set well back from the road, sharing a front gate with its neighbour. The original front door has been restored, with a fanlight overhead, flooding the entrance hallway with light. The hall offers an array of period features from elaborate ceiling coving to restored dark-oak floors underfoot.

Two interconnecting reception rooms lie to the left off the hallway. The front room is used as a diningroom with a decorative ceiling rose overhead and that rich, dark wooden floor underfoot. The owners had large sash windows reinstated in the home to mirror what would have been originally existent.

A railway sleeper forms an attractive mantlepiece above the wood-burning stove, and these were also used to create a built-in bookshelf in the living space in the second reception room, which faces out to the back garden.

The kitchen-diner to the rear of the property was extended in 2015 – part of a two-storey extension – and features light-grey wooden units, granite worktops and dark laminate-wood floors; the room gets plenty of light from a big window over the sink and French doors out to the back garden.

The owner asked the builders to leave the stone wall at the dining area exposed during renovations, and it is now a gorgeous, rustic feature. There is a large cupboard beside the entrance to the kitchen which houses the washing machine and a pantry space off the dining area. There is also a WC built into the understairs space, currently decorated as a “shrine to Grogan’s”, the owner says, referring to the art depicting the well-known pub.

It took a while to tame the once overgrown back garden, the owner says, but it is now incredibly neat with extensive paving, a lawn and shrubs around the perimeter.

Upstairs, the main bedroom occupies the entire front of the floor, with two sash windows providing plenty of light. The room benefits from built-in wardrobes, high ceilings, coving and restored wooden floors. Up a short flight of stairs in the landing is a wetroom, which functions as an en suite for the main bedroom.

The second bedroom is a good-sized double, as is the third double bedroom in the rear extension. The main bathroom has a free-standing bath and white metro tiles on the wall.

This home is likely to entice a buyer looking to live in a charming period home in one of the city’s most vibrant locations.

The owners have placed 48 Aughrim Street on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €795,000.