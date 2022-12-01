Old-world charm meets modern convenience in Ballyboughal for €695,000

Address : The Grange, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Taking its name from Báile Bachaille, derived from the Irish for town of the staff, the village of Ballyboughal in north Co Dublin is steeped in history. The staff in question is said to refer to the legendary golden crosier used by St Patrick, known as the Bachal Isu. According to legend, the staff was given to St Patrick by a hermit on an island near Italy who had received it from Jesus, who in turn had instructed the hermit to pass it to the man who would bring Christianity to Ireland.

Legend has it the Bachal Isu resided at Ballyboughal before it was brought to Christ Church Cathedral until it was apparently burnt sometime after 1538 as it was considered a superstitious relic.

Another relic of the past is the Grange in Ballyboughal, a protected structure in the form of an old thatched cottage with a contemporary wing. The unique house, which despite the photographs that make it look like a quaint little place, extends to a considerable 274sq m (2,949sq ft), and lies on 0.28 hectares (0.7 acres) of lawned gardens surrounded by mature trees.

Reception room

Kitchen

Diningroom

It benefits from dual entrances behind electric gates, with parking for numerous vehicles. In the old part of the three-bay cottage lies a reception room with a vaulted ceiling and panelled walls. New owners may want to change the crimson-patterned wallpaper above the panelling for a sleeker looking space.

In the contemporary wing it’s a more pared-back affair. Here lies a pink library and a fine drawingroom, which has French doors that open out to a courtyard to the rear of the house. This courtyard is also accessed from the main reception room, which is bathed in light thanks to two Velux windows overhead.

The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in total, and the principal bedroom benefits from an en suite bathroom.

Family room

Third reception room

Rear courtyard

Lying on 0.7 of an acre of grounds mainly set out as lawn with a large sheltered courtyard to the rear, the property also includes a 109sq m (1,173sq ft) commercial premises with numerous potential uses.

The rural village is close to some of the best golf clubs in north Co Dublin, with pitch and putt, equestrian centres, GAA and athletics clubs nearby.

The property, which is Ber-exempt, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.