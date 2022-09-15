Modern four-bed beside Terenure village for €1.25m

Address : 70 Hannaville Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG

From their redbrick exteriors, you would be forgiven for thinking the four houses beginning with Number 70 on Hannaville Park in Terenure are period properties. But this line of terraced homes, situated on a quiet street off Terenure Road West, takes its styling from its early 20th-century neighbours.

Constructed in the side garden of an end-of-terrace house at the Terenure Road West end of the avenue, when they were first launched – by estate agents Gunne in 2008 – the houses by Frenchpark Developments were commanding €1.8 million.

Number 70 has just been launched to the market through DNG, seeking €1.25 million. Though the exterior of the property is in keeping with its Victorian neighbours along the road, inside it’s all a very modern affair with contemporary features, such as central vacuuming, surround sound and zoned underfloor heating throughout.

One of the biggest differences, and the one that will be music to the ears of anyone befuddled by current rising energy costs, is that the Ber is B3: “We have been really blessed as the house during winter is a really comfortable temperature,” says the owner.

All floors have been fire- and sound-proofed and the current owners have maintained the house meticulously since they purchased it in 2011, for €850,000, according to the Property Price Register.

Kitchen-dining area

Inside the front hallway, the livingroom has a fine bay window and an elongated gas fireplace. Through a set of double doors is an open-plan all white kitchen/diningroom which is essentially the heart of the home, as it’s such a well-lit, welcoming space.

Beyond is another well-lit area in the form of a sunroom, which the owner says has been “just lovely” in recent months with sunshine pouring through a number of roof lanterns.

Sunroom

Extending to 200sq m (2,152sq ft), the bright, spacious home has four bedrooms set over the two upper floors: two are en suite and the principal, which occupies the entire top floor, has its own walk-in wardrobe.

Over the years the owners have renovated two bathrooms, with new tiling and sanitary ware, while also laying new carpets after painting the entire house.

They also replaced a gravel driveway – which has space for two cars – with tarmacadam, while paving the rear garden to a low-maintenance space.

Bedroom

Bedroom

The village of Terenure is a few minutes away, and the area has a plethora of cafes, pubs and restaurants with new additions such as Lotts and Co and Foam Coffee House, serving breakfast, lunch and all weekend brunches that are popular with locals and visitors alike.

Rear garden

A shortfall of the house, which is in turnkey condition, is the size of the rear outside space: the current owners are moving to a house with a larger garden. But with Bushy Park a short distance away, there is plenty of room in the 20-hectare amenity which has tennis, Padel and boules courts, GAA and soccer pitches, a duck pond, a playground and skate park.