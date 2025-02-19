Park Developments renews support for Irish women’s hockey team

Park Developments managing director Sean O'Neill with, from left, Hannah McLoughlin, Niamh Carey, Hockey Ireland CEO Anne McCormack, Lizzie Murphy, Sarah Hawkshaw and Roisin Upton, at Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. Photograph: Morgan Treacy

Developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments has renewed its sponsorship of the Irish women’s hockey team. Having already backed the team for the past six years, the company has agreed to further its support until 2027.

Commenting on the deal, Park Developments managing director Sean O’Neill said: “Over the past six years, through this social initiative, we have witnessed the growth of these women on and off the pitch and are excited to see what they achieve in this year’s Nations Cup and European Championships.”

“We wish the team the very best in their endeavour to qualify for the FIH Pro league at this month’s Nations Cup competition in Chile. These athletes are role models to younger generations showing what can be achieved with hard work, passion and dedication.”

Several members of the women’s hockey team took time out from training at the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown to see Park Developments’ latest logistics building, which is currently under construction at Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin.

Now nearing completion, Unit 735 will extend to 5,323sq m (57,291sq ft) and comprise a high-bay warehouse unit and include 596sq m (6,415sq ft) of two-storey office space. The unit will have a clear internal height of 14.6m with loading access via six automated dock levellers and two ground-level automated loading doors, with a 40m-deep service yard.

Unit 735 will have LEED Gold certification with PV roof panels, EV-charging spaces, air-source heat pumps and LED lighting with passive infrared (PIR) sensors as standard.

Northwest Logistics Park is an established and actively managed secure logistics park. The scheme is home to numerous international companies including PCI, Amazon, DSV, DB Schenker, Masterlink and Wincanton.

Unit 735 is available to let through joint agents CBRE and Savills.