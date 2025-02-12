Dublin 11 industrial unit with office and secure yard seeks €1.35m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €1.35 million for Unit 12a, Site 50 at Rosemount Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11. The subject property extends to 815sq m (8,774sq ft) and comprises a modern industrial unit along with two-storey office accommodation within a 0.3-acre secure yard.

The industrial space is of steel-frame construction and has an insulated metal-deck roof incorporating 10 per cent translucent roof panels and a clear internal height of 6m. Loading access is provided via two grade-level roller shutter doors with one set positioned at the front elevation. The second grade-level roller shutter door is set to the side elevation where the property has a private and secure concrete yard. The office accommodation is predominantly open-plan configuration at ground and first-floor level, with suspended ceilings and LED lighting throughout.

Rosemount is a well-established business park, providing occupiers with ready access to Dublin’s main arterial routes. The scheme is located about a 10-minute drive from junction 6 on the M50 motorway and 16 minutes’ drive from Dublin Airport.

Rosemount’s current occupiers include Coca-Cola HBC, DPD, DFDS, Dunnes Stores, JD Sports, Titan Container Storage and Wincanton.

Commenting on the sale of Unit 12a, Aaron Robinson of CBRE said: “This property has a private and secure yard, and we expect this to help generate strong interest from owner occupiers and investors alike. The sale of this building is timely given the acute lack of existing modern units of this scale in the Dublin market.”

Unit 12a comes to the market with the benefit of vacant possession.