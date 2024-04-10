TWM appoints Willie Norse as managing director

Property industry veteran Willie Norse has been appointed as managing director of commercial real estate adviser, TWM.

Norse takes up the position following 10 years with CBRE Ireland, where he served as executive director, head of client advisory and strategy, and as an executive committee member. He has amassed 30 years’ experience within the property industry, working with firms such as Gunne Commercial and Agar. While Norse has expertise in investment and agency across all sectors, he is acknowledged as a particular specialist in the areas of industrial, development land and multifamily. He has also provided strategic consultancy advice to semi-State bodies, institutional and private investors and developers throughout his career.

Commenting on the appointment, TWM co-owners Sean O’Neill and Michele Jackson said: “Willie is highly regarded in the market and brings a wealth of knowledge, new expertise and clients, which will benefit TWM’s business. We expect to continue adding to the team in line with our strategy for growth.”

Norse said: “I look forward to working with Sean, Michele and the rest of the TWM team to drive the firm’s growth plan. This will include building our overseas relationships and potentially adding new service lines.”

TWM’s clients include Tesco Ireland, An Post, Abrdn, Aviva, State Street Global Advisors, Goldman Sachs, AM Alpha, Killeen Group, and the OPW.