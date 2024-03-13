SEI signs for new office headquarters at Charlemont Square

US-headquartered SEI, a provider of technology and investment solutions to the global financial services sector, has agreed a deal to occupy 2,323sq m (25,000sq ft) of office space at One Charlemont Square in Dublin city centre. The company has entered into a new 10-year lease, and is understood to be paying a rent of about €57 per sq ft. SEI’s new offices will be capable of accommodating over 200 workers, and will facilitate its planned expansion of its Irish operations.

Commenting on his company’s move, Brian Leyden, head of SEI in Dublin, said: “Our strategic expansion reflects our commitment not only to providing operational strength and resiliency for our clients but also to accessing a talent pool of excellence in the local market. We’re confident our new office will provide our team with an environment that continues to foster our unique culture and deliver on our promise to build brave futures.”

Deirdre Reilly, chief operating officer of Charlemont Square’s owner and developer McGarrell Reilly, added: “SEI’s decision to locate here underscores the attractiveness of this scheme as a leading office location.”

SEI were advised on the transaction by Neill McNicholas of Savills, while McGarrell Reilly were advised by Rita Carney of JLL.

Separately, the Irish restaurant group Krewe have agreed a deal to occupy Charlemont Square’s flagship 4,000sq ft dining space. News of Krewe’s arrival follows the recent opening of Tesco’s new 7,500sq ft store at the scheme. Stephen McCarthy of Savills represented McGarrell Reilly on both the Tesco and Krewe lettings.

Charlemont Square comprises 32,981sq m (355,000sq ft) of office accommodation across two buildings with 2,787sq m (30,000sq ft) of dining and retail space and 194 private rental apartments. The office buildings are designed to LEED Gold, NZEB, WiredScore Platinum and ActiveScore ratings, and have an A3 Ber rating. The office space is complemented by a range of end-of-trip facilities including a bike club room and a gym.

Joint agents JLL and Savills are seeking occupiers for the remaining office space in One Charlemont Square, while Savills are agents for the retail accommodation in the wider scheme.