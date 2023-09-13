Ross Shorten joins North’s as director in commercial division

Ross Shorten, a property industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, has joined North's Property as a director in its commercial division

Commercial property veteran Ross Shorten has made the move from Lisney Commercial Real Estate to North’s.

Hugely respected within the industry, Shorten has more than 40 years of experience in the Irish property market, having specialised in the sale, letting and development of commercial real estate, as well as the provision of strategic property advice, valuation, and professional services in all the property sectors across the country.

This includes the disposal and acquisition of commercial and residential assets, development land, retail, offices, industrial and warehousing as standing investment or development projects, on joint venture development agreements and in portfolio valuation work.

Shorten, who until recently held the position of director in Lisney’s commercial division, is a chartered surveyor (MSCSI), a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and an RICS-registered valuer. He joins North’s as a director in its commercial division.