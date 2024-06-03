Murder investigation opens after death of woman in her 80s in Co Down

A murder investigation has opened into the death of a woman in Co Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A murder investigation has opened into the death of a woman in her 80s in Co Down.

A man (85) has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman’s body was discovered at a property in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the death of a woman at a house in the Hawthorne Court area of the city shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, June 2nd.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in the livingroom area of the property.

READ MORE

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and inquiries are at an early stage in order to determine exactly what has happened.”

The man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the PSNI said, adding no one else is being sought at this time. – PA