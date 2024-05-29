Private investor closing in on deal for McKillen jnr’s Lucky Duck pub

Having failed to secure a buyer at either its original or reduced guide prices of €2.5 million and €2 million, The Lucky Duck pub on Dublin’s Aungier Street looks set to be acquired for an undisclosed sum by an existing private investor in developer Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s business empire.

While the restored Victorian pub has been on the market with CBRE since September 2022, it had been the subject of more serious interest over recent months. Indeed, prior to the agreement of its sale to the investor in question, The Irish Times understands that Dublin publicans Paul Clinton and Paul McNulty had joined forces in a deal to acquire The Lucky Duck for about €2 million. The proposed transaction with Clinton, who co-owns the well-known Flannery’s and Cassidy’s pubs on Camden Street, and McNulty, who co-owns PMac’s on St Stephen’s Street Lower and in Dundrum, did not proceed however after it was withdrawn from sale by the vendor.

McKillen jnr and Ryan’s company, Oakmount, acquired The Lucky Duck for its part for €831,000 in 2017. Having secured ownership of the then dormant protected structure, the developer engaged in an extensive refurbishment of the property in advance of its opening for business in late 2018.

Today, the Lucky Duck comprises a fully refurbished Victorian bar at ground-floor level, a cocktail bar and event space at first and second-floor levels, and a fully equipped catering kitchen on the third floor. The pub is located at number 43 Aungier Street and sits within a short walk of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street.