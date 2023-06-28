South Dublin student accommodation facility guiding at €2m

With demand for accommodation for students in the third-level sector continuing to outstrip supply, investors will be interested in the sale of Ballintle Court in the south Dublin suburb of Monkstown.

Located on Abbey Road, the property comprises a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) facility constructed in the 1990s. Guiding at a price of €2 million through agent Colliers, the property, which is being sold with the benefit of full vacant possession, consists of two buildings on a secure 0.2-acre site. Each building has four units with three en suite bedrooms and a kitchen/living area. The units include 21 single bedrooms and three double bedrooms, giving a total of 27 bedspaces.

The subject property is well situated just 500 metres from the campus of the IADT (Institute of Art, Design and Technology), which has an enrolment of 2,500 students, and 700 metres and 1.5km respectively from the villages of Deansgrange and Monkstown.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers says: “This property will have wide market appeal as it could remain as an income-producing asset or alternatively, parties may seek a change of use or redevelop the site.”