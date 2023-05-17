Home of FleishmanHillard’s Dublin operation seeking €3.95m

Agent Finnegan Menton is guiding a price of €3.95 million for the Dublin headquarter office of global PR and marketing giant, FleishmanHillard.

Located just a short walk from Ringsend Bridge and Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium and near the city’s Silicon Docks area, 14-15 Fitzwilliam Quay comprises a modern office block of 9,408sq ft (874sq m) distributed over three floors. The property, designed originally as two adjoining buildings, is capable of being split once more with each block having independent access and one lift each. The layout allows for the second floor to be fully opened up across both buildings, while the ground and first floor are subdivided. This has allowed the current tenant to sublet individual half floors of 1,600sq ft. There are eight car-parking spaces in a cobblelock front courtyard, with an option to acquire an additional 14 spaces close by if required.

The accommodation is fully fitted and laid out in a mix of open-plan and partitioned offices, meeting rooms, boardroom and staff facilities. The offices have raised access floors and suspended ceilings, and both electric heating and ceiling-mounted air conditioning (heating and cooling).

With FleishmanHillard set to relocate to new offices later this year, the subject property is being offered for sale on behalf of its owner with the benefit of full vacant possession. The guide price of €3.95 million equates to a cost of €420 per square foot, including the eight car-parking spaces. Commenting on that price level, Nicholas Corson of Finnegan Menton notes that it represents a significant discount on the values of €750-€1,000 per square foot being ascribed to comparable office buildings in the nearby south docklands area.