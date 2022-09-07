Dublin motor showroom with scope for residential development seeks €7.5m

The Agnelli Motor Park premises and its site offer the purchaser an opportunity to secure a ready-to-go showroom facility

Joint agents Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield are guiding a price of €7.5 million for the showroom facility of one of Dublin’s main Fiat car dealerships.

Located on a high-profile corner site on Greenhills Road in Tallaght, the Agnelli Motor Park premises and its site offer the purchaser an opportunity to secure a ready-to-go showroom facility with future potential for redevelopment.

While the immediate vicinity is predominantly in commercial use, the site is zoned “Regen” under the South Dublin County Development Plan. This will allow for a residential development in principle, with a number of other commercial properties in the area recently receiving grants of permission for high-density apartment schemes.

Commenting on the subject site’s potential, Richard Bielenberg of Colliers said: “Tallaght’s proximity to Dublin city centre, its excellent public transport network, range of local services and the presence of Tallaght Hospital, and a host of large employers all serve to underpin this site’s scope for residential redevelopment into the future”.

Paul Nalty and Nicola Gilleece of Cushman & Wakefield, meanwhile, point to the Greenhills Road site’s attractiveness to those parties seeking well-located premises that are ready for immediate use, saying: “Rarely does a showroom of this size and scale in walk-in condition come to the market, the eventual purchaser will require minimum investment to start trading.”

The Greenhills Road property comprises three buildings extending to a total area of 47,143sq ft on a 2.25-acre site. The main car showroom area measures 27,674sq ft and this includes a large reception and showroom area, ground and first-floor office accommodation, and a car service/workshop area.

There are two separate vacant warehouse areas on the northern elevation of the property. Warehouse one extends to 4,504sq ft, while warehouse two extends to 15,227sq ft. There is a secure yard area and car parking all along the southern and western boundaries. Access to the site is provided just off the Greenhills Road, which is located on the southern elevation of the property.

Greenhills Road links Walkinstown and Tallaght village, which is about 2km to the southwest of the property. Dublin city centre is about 10.5km away from the subject site.

While the property is occupied by Agnelli Motor Park, they are relocating to a new showroom nearby allowing for their existing premises be sold with vacant possession.