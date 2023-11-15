Aid to Palestine and trade with Israel should be tied to conditions in future - Taoiseach

Fine Gael leader said there wasn’t agreement at EU level 'when it comes to much in relation to this conflict', apart from two-state solution.

A more “active approach” from the European Union is needed when the current phase of the Israel-Hamas conflict is over, setting out that aid to Palestine and trade arrangements with Israel will only continue based on a series of conditions, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said for “far too long”, European countries and the EU have been willing to “aid the Palestinians and trade with the Israelis without pressing either side to do what they need to do”.

“When this phase of the conflict is over, we need a more active approach from the European Union, pushing for a two-state solution, saying to the Palestinians that we’re not going to continue to give you aid if you don’t respect democracy and human rights and crack down on terrorism,” Mr Varadkar said.

“And say to the Israelis, that we’re not willing to continue to trade with you in the way that we do if you’re not willing to be serious about a two-state solution and allowing the Palestinians have the right to have the State that they need and they deserve.”

The Fine Gael leader said there wasn’t agreement at EU level “when it comes to much in relation to this conflict” but all member states agreed there should be a two-state solution.

Mr Varadkar said Israel’s actions in Gaza were not self defence but instead collective punishment, which was “disproportionate” and “wrong” and again called for an immediate ceasefire to be observed by all sides.

He also confirmed that the first group of Irish citizens and their dependents have been cleared to exit Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

“Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support including on arrival back to Ireland,” he said.

“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependents in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days and we are working tirelessly to ensure that all of those who wish to do so will be allowed to leave as soon as possible.”

The Taoiseach was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald during Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, who said the Government must refer Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ms McDonald said refusing to refer Israel to the ICC was “a cop out and a dangerous one at that”.

The Dublin Central TD added that Israel did not care about international law and it was “never ever, ever held to account”.

“Israel must be held accountable. There must be immediate ceasefire. This is the only thing that will transform this horrific situation,” she said.

Mr Varadkar said the ICC had already begun an investigation, which was under way for a number of years, and that referring Israel at this stage would be “akin to reporting an alleged crime to the gardaí several years into an investigation”.

“It simply would have no practical effect or practical value,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader added that Sinn Féin’s proposal to refer Israel to the ICC and not the “situation on the ground” would allow Hamas and Islamic Jihad “off the hook”.

“Perhaps that’s your intention, perhaps that’s an omission,” Mr Varadkar told Ms McDonald. “It is not the correct approach.”