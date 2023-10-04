RTÉ funding: Catherine Martin to tell committee broadcaster must go beyond recent cuts to get €55m

Minister for Media Catherine Martin is before the Oireachtas committee to talk about plans for support and oversight of RTÉ

In her opening statement to the media committee she said RTÉ will need to show clear evidence it will go further than cuts announced by Kevin Bakhurst before the Government will agree to €55 million in funds

She confirmed a Government agency that assessed the figures in RTÉ's application for shorter-term funding has completed its work

She has asked for clear evidence of a commitment to cost-saving within the organisation before the Government will be willing to provide an estimated minimum of €55 million in interim funding.

The Fianna Fáil senator @malcolmbyrne is the next up to ask questions. He asks when the decision on funding RTÉ will be made but the Minister again gives a cautious response, not committing to any timeline. pic.twitter.com/D074uQydYc — Harry McGee (@harrymcgee) October 4, 2023

Next to ask questions is Imelda Munster who asks the Minister directly if she is going to get rid of the barter account.

The Minister replies that barter account was not operated in the way it should have been.

She says: “I think that’s why they they are re looking for it to expand the terms of reference (for forensic accountants Mazars). The examination is now going to go back to the very origins of the barter account in 2012 rather than just doing from 2017.

“Certainly, there are question marks over the barter account but as I said it is about the operation. It’s very clear they can no longer use the barter account for goods and services. It’s now only been been been carried or it can only be cashed out. All trade agreements with the three barter agencies and RTÉ have to be signed off by both the barter agencies and RTÉ's head of trading.”

Munster also presses her on what the thinking is in relation to reform the TV licence fee. She replies that she had hoped she would be able to make a decision before the Summer recess but the decision has been paused pending the outcome of a spate of reviews and examinations in RTÉ.

She cannot give a definitive date.

Alan Dillon is now asking about the status of the interim funding request. Catherine Martin says she can’t reveal the exact figure as it is been discussed with her colleagues right now. She is not revealing her hand.

She said there was already an existing commitment from the Government of €15 million. “And in order to fulfil that statutory obligation, I believe we should be looking at that figure in this budget of €16 million that is recommended in the Future of Media Commission and anything else above that.

“I believe we should wait until we see the strategic vision and see what the plans are for robust governance for the future of RTÉ in terms of cost efficiencies to taxpayers, not just on news and current affairs but on on entertainment and education and independent production... We need to see a very clear plan on the robust governance going forward on on the cost efficiencies that they would put in place and not not above that amount until we see that,” she says.

The first TD to ask questions is Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who has been one of the more impressive performers in both this committee and also in the PAC.

Dillon has asked the Minister is she confident that RTÉ has handled this situation well since what he described as the “scandal” first broke.

She has said she has full faith in the chair Siún Raghallaigh and the board which she says have done everything correctly since the issue has emerged in March.

Dillon says that the failures of the board have not been addressed adequately and instances that Catherine Martin was left in the dark about decisions by the board in relation to the resignation of thge former director general Dee Forbes.

She agrees that she was late in finding out but says that the chair contacted her and explained that it pertained to due process.

Catherine Martin in her opening statement is setting out the expanded terms of reference for forensic accountants Mazars that will allow it to examine the barter account back to its establishment in 2012. pic.twitter.com/pIM5O4aiel — Harry McGee (@harrymcgee) October 4, 2023

Catherine Martin is now reading her opening statement.

I am live blogging the Media Committee for @IrishTimes. It has just started. pic.twitter.com/un3qzPdvhq — Harry McGee (@harrymcgee) October 4, 2023

The meeting has just started with Niamh Smyth in the chair.

Hi it’s Harry McGee and I will be providing live coverage of the meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The Committee, chaired by Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, has been examining many of the governance issues that have emerged at the broadcaster during the controversy involving undisclosed payments to broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

One of the central issues, of course, was the use of a very unorthodox channel, to process payments to Mr Tubridy.

This was the so-called barter account which had been set up to handle, among other things, revenue (mainly from Britain) for trade, and income and expenditure associated with the selling on of advertising slots that had not been taken up.

The barter account was used to channel two payments, worth €150,000, to Mr Tubridy in relation to year two and year three of a side deal that was agreed between his agent, Noel Kelly, and RTÉ executives. The original deal related to an agreement where Mr Tubridy would host a number of events for Late Late Show sponsors Renault for a period of three years, for a fee of €75,000 per annum. Renault paid the fee in the first year but received €75,000 in value from RTÉ in advertising and commercial arrangements, making it into a contra deal. In the second and third year, Renault was not involved and the payments to Mr Tubridy were made directly by RTÉ. However, a decision was made to channel the payments through the barter accounts, which did not make them visible.