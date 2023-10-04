RTÉ must show it will go beyond cuts recently announced, Catherine Martin says

RTÉ will need to show clear evidence it will go further than the cost reductions recently announced, says Catherine Martin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

RTÉ will need to show clear evidence it will go further than the cost reductions recently announced by director general Kevin Bakhurst before the Government will agree to provide it with an estimated minimum of €55 million in interim funding, Catherine Martin has said.

In an opening statement the Minister for Media has supplied to the Oireachtas Committee on Media in advance of a hearing on Wednesday, Ms Martin signalled funding will not be granted without conditions.

“It will not simply be a question of increasing public funding for RTÉ. Already the director general [Kevin Bakhurst] has announced a number of measures aimed at reducing costs this year. This is to be welcomed. I expect in developing its new strategic plan, a serious commitment to reducing costs and achieving value for money will need to be evident.”

Ms Martin confirmed a Government agency that assessed the figures in RTÉ's application for shorter-term funding has completed its work, and that its assessment would inform the levels of finances that will be made available.

Ms Martin will tell the committee she cannot disclose the details of the report submitted by NewEra – the body that gives the Government financial and economic advice – in advance of discussion with Cabinet colleagues.

However, she also said the Government needs to ensure, even amid the current controversy, RTÉ will need interim funding to meet its statutory obligations as a public service broadcaster.

The new strategy, Ms Martin has said, will also need to set out a “vision” for RTÉ future in light of the controversies that arose surrounding secret payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy over a number of years.

The Minister disclosed on Tuesday evening she has extended the remit of the examination being conducted by forensic accountants Mazars. It is examining the so-called barter account that was used to channel some €150,000 in off-balance sheet payments to Mr Tubridy as part of a three-year deal agreed between him, his agent Noel Kelly and RTÉ executives.

The Minister has said she remains committed to reforming the TV licence system. A technical group that examined the options for change has completed its work, but the Government has deferred any consideration of its report until all the issues have been dealt with arising out of the Tubridy payments controversy.