McGrath cautions against putting cap on number of TDs ahead of Dáil review of constituencies

Michael McGrath says he will 'sleep soundly tonight' in advance of publication of review of Dáil constituencies. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has cautioned against the idea of putting a new limit on the number of TDs saying the current arrangement has “served us well” and changing it would impact on the level of service politicians offer to constituents.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, is to deliver its highly anticipated review of Dáil constituencies on Wednesday.

The State’s population has passed 5.1 million people and the commission is to announce proposals to increase the number of TDs from 160 to between 171 and 181 to reflect the increased numbers living in the country.

The Constitution stipulates that there must be one TD for every 20,000 to 30,000 people. All but one of the 39 Dáil constituencies has more than 30,000 people per TD.

A referendum would be required to change the rules for the number of TDs per head of population.

The Electoral Commission’s chief executive, Art O’Leary, has previously said two TDs would have to be added to the Dáil every year to keep up with Ireland’s population growth under current rules governing the number of deputies. He said the commission may conduct research on the level of representation per head of population and it is possible that the organisation could recommend a referendum on the issue at some point in the future.

At a press conference in Dublin on Tuesday Mr McGrath cautioned against changing the current system when he was asked if the Constitution should be changed to put a cap on the number of TDs.

He said he will be interested to hear what the Commission has to say on the matter but said: “I think the band that we have currently in the Constitution has formed the basis of very good representation ... If you were to increase the amount of population per TD, it will inevitably have a consequence in the ability of an individual member to provide a high quality service.”

Mr McGrath also said: “Our constituents do like direct contact. They like personal engagement with their Oireachtas members.”

He said: “I’d be very reluctant to tamper with a the structure that I think has served us well since the foundation of the State.”

On Monday Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris confirmed he would support the holding of a referendum on the matter in the future.

He said that beyond the publication of the Commission’s report this week “it is worth giving serious consideration to the fact – are we going to just continue to increase the number of TDs forever in a day? Or is there a view as to what an appropriate number of members of our national parliament is?”

Cork constituencies could potentially get two more seats as part of the Commission’s review.

Mr McGrath – a TD for Cork South-Central – would not be drawn on the implications for his future election campaigns and whether he would switch constituencies if parts of his base were moved.

In advance of Wednesday’s publication of the review he said: “We’ve only got a few hours to wait at this stage. I’ll sleep soundly tonight.”

On potential changes he said: “We’ll cross every bridge when we come to it.”

He said politicians are “of course eagerly awaiting the outcome of the review” which he said would be accepted and implemented.

“We have a completely independent system to adjudicate on all these matters and that’s something we should value even if sometimes the ball bounces in a way you don’t want it to.

“You’ve just got to take it on the chin and move on.”