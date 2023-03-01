Successive governments ‘diminished or destroyed’ dreams of entire generation, says Cairns

Holly Cairns has raised the issue of housing with the Taoiseach in her first Leaders' Questions as head of the Social Democrats. Video: Oireachtas TV

Political choices made by successive governments have resulted in the aspirations and dreams of an entire generation being either “diminished or destroyed”, the new leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns has said.

Speaking during her first Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday, Ms Cairns said nowhere was the political betrayal of young people more evident than in the “housing disaster”.

The Cork South West TD said she was a member of the “first ever generation who will be worse off than our parents” and that this “didn’t happen by accident”.

Ms Cairns said skyrocketing rents and exorbitant house prices have resulted in the collapse of home ownership rate, with Ireland now “at the bottom third of EU countries when it comes to home ownership”.

“You told a recent meeting of your parliamentary party you were alarmed to see that figure, but Taoiseach, were you surprised because all of this happened on Fine Gael’s watch,” she said.

The Social Democrats leader said the housing disaster wasn’t just about “bricks and mortar”.

“It’s about young people whose adult lives are on hold because they can’t afford to move out of their childhood bedrooms,” she said.

“It’s about couples postponing having a family because they can’t find affordable housing. It’s about the stress and anxiety that causes once happy relationships to break down.

“It’s about a lack of hope. It’s about despair. It’s about fear for the future, that your life will be permanently on hold, that you could be served an eviction notice at any moment, that you will never be able to afford to do what your own parents did on just one income, own a modest home.”

In her first Leaders' Questions as Leader of the @SocDems, @HollyCairnsTD asks,



"How much longer must we wait for your Government's plan to work?"



Fine Gael first declared they would address the housing crisis in 2014.



9 years later it's an unprecedented housing disaster. pic.twitter.com/w5x1kfBcDI — Social Democrats (@SocDems) March 1, 2023

Ms Cairns said the housing crisis was now a “social catastrophe” that was threatening the State’s economy as illustrated by a recent report from the Irish Business Network, Chambers Ireland.

“An economy cannot function where workers cannot afford to buy or rent a home and neither can a society,” she said.

“Fine Gael has been in Government for almost my entire adult life. Your party first promised to address what was a housing crisis in 2014; nine years later, it’s an unprecedented housing disaster.

“Promises have been broken, targets have not been met, and lives are being ruined as a result.”

Ms Cairns asked the Taoiseach when would people on average incomes be able to afford to buy or rent a home and “how much longer do we have to wait for the Government’s [housing] plan to work?”

In response, Mr Varadkar said he wished to take the opportunity to congratulate Ms Cairns on her election as leader of the Social Democrats.

“It is an enormous honour to be chosen by your party to lead them. It is a tough job and much of the work goes unrecognised, whether it’s fundraising, dealing with party accounts, disputes between public reps, internal rows, staff matters. It is all before you,” he said.

“It is a very tough job and a very big job and I honestly do wish you a fair wind in that regard.”

The Fine Gael leader also recognised the work of the former Social Democrat leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy. Mr Varadkar said during his time in politics very few new parties had survived and “very few have six TDs after eight years”.

“It is a success that you’ve brought the party to this point. I don’t think any party since the PDs [Progressive Democrats] has managed to reach that level of success.

“Of course, most new parties don’t survive their second leader but hopefully that won’t be the case,” he said.

The Taoiseach said he was determined that this year the State should “turn the corner on the housing crisis”.

“I heard you say that you believe that you will be the first generation of young people in a long time that are worse off than their parents but I haven’t thrown in the towel on that,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said he acknowledged that young people were being let down in relation to housing.