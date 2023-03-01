Dáil hears of two-month electricity bill of €957 for woman aged ‘over 100′

Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke called on the Government 'get the finger out and deal with these energy companies'.

A woman who is “over 100 years old” received an electricity bill for €957 for a 59-day period, a Sinn Féin TD has told the Dáil.

The Meath West TD Johnny Guirke said a woman called Kitty from Trim had contacted him in recent days about her Electric Ireland bill.

Mr Guirke, who held up the bill in the chamber, said it covered December 7th, 2022 to February 3rd, 2023 and stood at €957.47 “after all subsidies”.

He said the woman’s previous bill was €133.42 and her electricity usage included a fridge, washing machine, immersion heater, lighting, two electric heaters on timers and “no central heating”.

READ MORE

The Sinn Féin TD also referenced a man from his constituency, Gerry, who had received an Electric Ireland bill this week for €1,678. He said the man’s previous bill was €691 while the one before that was €290.

Mr Guirke said Gerry’s bill worked out at €26.22 a day over 64 days, “not just the highest price in Europe for a domestic house, but the highest in the world”.

He said the Government and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan “need to get the finger out and deal with these energy companies who are making massive profits on the back of pensioners and the Irish public in a cost of living crisis”.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had the same experience speaking to constituents and that many people were “really shocked” by utility bills that have landed in recent weeks.

He said the Government was acting to address the issue. He said it had extended the 9 per cent VAT rate on electricity and gas until the end of October and had introduced targeted welfare payments, adding there was another €200 electricity credit coming for householders.

“We’re not going to stop here, the next step is the introduction of a windfall tax so that we can take back some of the profits of the energy companies and give them back to people to help them with their bills,” Mr Varadkar said.