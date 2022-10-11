Taoiseach calls for ‘transparency’ over RTÉ not broadcasting interview about biography of SF leader

RTÉ needs to explain why it decided not to broadcast an interview with author and former minister Shane Ross about his biography of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, the Dáil has heard

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the national broadcaster’s move “demands greater transparency and explanation” and that such a development “has a chilling effect on public debate and democracy”.

Mr Martin also indicated that Sinn Féin got to listen to the unbroadcasted interview with Mr Ross about his unofficial biography Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle, which was published last week.

He did not name the party but said “what I found intriguing as well, apparently a political party got access to the interview to listen to it. I don’t think I was ever afforded that opportunity as the leader of the Opposition”.

The Taoiseach said the broadcaster was probably “taking a cautious position here and because of the fear of being sued”. He was responding to Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, who accused RTÉ of “censorship of the highest order”.

The Wexford deputy pointed out that Mr Ross “was able to give interviews to Newstalk, Today FM and other independent radio stations” and said RTÉ has questions to answer.

“It is a publicly funded organisation getting millions of euros off the taxpayer and off this Government in the recent budget, and they do have a duty of public service and public broadcasting,” he said.

“I’m not sure if they are afraid or who they are afraid of or what they are hiding, but this is censorship of the highest order. And it has, I believe, some very serious consequences for the national broadcaster and it’s a very worrying development.”

In a statement on the matter, RTÉ said that “broadcasters have editorial independence to decide what they cover and broadcast”. It said this was a principle that the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland acknowledge.

“With many competing stories and items each day, it is not unusual for a pre-recorded interview not to be broadcast. In this instance, the decision not to broadcast was an editorial decision and was not influenced by any legal issues,” it said. “RTÉ can also confirm that no one was given access to the recorded interview.”