Carla Lockhart resigns from DUP after Drumcree dispute

Carla Lockhart said she will continue to sit in the House of Commons as an independent unionist. Photograph: PA Wire

Carla Lockhart has announced she has resigned from the DUP over its handling of the fallout from the Drumcree parading dispute.

The Upper Bann MP said she would sit as an independent unionist in the House of Commons.

Lockhart was one of the most vocal voices within the DUP calling on the leadership to oust Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill as First Minister by resigning deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, collapsing the Executive in the process.

She said that she will continue to sit in the House of Commons as an independent unionist.

In a statement on social media, ssaid that she made the decision to leave as a “point of principle”.

“My first responsibility remains to the people of Upper Bann. You placed your trust in me, and I will continue to work every bit as hard for you, your family and our community,” she said.

“My leaving is on a point of principle. I stood in front of in or around 15,000 people and said this lady was not for turning. I have said Michelle O’Neill should be removed from office whilst allowing the Assembly to continue to function, as provided for in the legislation. I stand over that.

“I cannot stand idly by whilst Sinn Féin wilfully ignores the rule of law and the promised profound consequences fail to materialise.

“Today in the Assembly Michelle O’Neill again stands defiant, declaring she is as much First Minister this week as last week. This simply is not tolerable. A line in the sand needed to be drawn in unionism long ago: today I am drawing my line.

Lockhart said that the DUP has been her political home for over 20 years.

“I am standing up for what I believe and I will continue to serve Upper Bann as your MP. At the next Westminster election, rest assured the name Carla Lockhart will be on the ballot paper,” she said.

“I am not establishing a new political party. I want to help build a grassroots movement, opening doors for young people, encouraging women into leadership and bringing Unionists together around shared principles and practical action.”

Lockhart quit as a party officer a fortnight ago over “concerns” about DUP strategy.