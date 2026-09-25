Voters open to Irish unity, but not enthusiastic about footing the bill

Only 17 per cent would be willing to change the flag, anthem or rejoin the Commonwealth to make a united Ireland more acceptable to unionists. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Just more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Irish voters believe the Government should begin preparations for possible Irish unity, with 57 per cent wanting to see referendums to this effect by the end of the decade.

However, support for planning does not equate to enthusiasm for some compromises that may be a necessary part of a future unification process, including footing the bill and making concessions to build cross-community support.

A sizeable majority of voters (64 per cent) express concerns about the potential costs of unification, and only 17 per cent would be willing to change the flag, anthem or rejoin the Commonwealth to make a united Ireland more acceptable to unionists.

This poll is based on 1,200 face-to-face interviews conducted on Monday and Tuesday of this week in every constituency across the State, covering cities, towns and rural areas.

Idealism may be the preserve of youth, and this is reflected in attitudes to a united Ireland.

Among voters aged under 35, 74 per cent feel that the Government should start making preparations, and the young are less concerned about the potential costs – with 56 per cent expressing reservations in this regard.

Despite this, they draw the line at making compromises in respect of our flag, anthem or rejoining the Commonwealth. There is no generational divide over these proposals, which are overwhelmingly rejected by all age groups. Support stands at 17 per cent of those aged under 35, and 18 per cent of older groups.

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A gender divide is evident across attitudes towards Irish unity, and is widest on the question of compromise. Men are notably more open to changes in national symbols and institutions, with 22 per cent willing to consider measures such as changes to the flag, anthem or Commonwealth membership. Women, by contrast, adopt a more cautious stance, with just 13 per cent supporting such changes.

On immigration, Friday’s poll revisits a question last asked in May 2024. Voters were asked whether immigration has been a positive for Ireland, a negative for Ireland, or has made no difference.

As in 2024, voters remain divided on the issue, with 43 per cent viewing immigration as a positive for Ireland and 39 per cent seeing it as a negative. Two years ago, the equivalent figures were 46 per cent and 38 per cent respectively.

In line with previous polling, attitudes divide sharply along socio-economic lines. A majority of ABC1 voters (53 per cent) regard immigration as a positive for Ireland, compared with just 32 per cent of C2DE voters.

Dubliners also take a more positive view of immigration, with 52 per cent describing it as beneficial for Ireland. Positivity is lowest in Connacht-Ulster at 35 per cent.

Consensus is found when voters are asked specifically about enforcement of immigration rules. More than four in five (81 per cent) want to see tougher enforcement of existing regulations, including deportations of people who do not have permission to stay in Ireland.

Support is slightly softer in Dublin (73 per cent) and among ABC1 voters (78 per cent), but even among those groups it remains the dominant position.

Across both issues, a common theme is evident. Ireland is open to change, but not at any cost. Whether considering Irish unity or immigration, support for change appears strongest when accompanied by a clear sense of control.

Kieran O’Leary is a director at Ipsos B&A