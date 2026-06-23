‘Maximum temperature’ limits for workplaces proposed by Labour

Workplaces that would be most affected would be hospitality, catering, retail and construction, said Labour Senator Neasa Cosgrove. Photograph: Getty Images

Workplaces could have a maximum workplace temperature limit under legislation being developed by the Labour Party.

With Ireland basking in temperatures of up to 30 degrees this week, Labour Senator Neasa Cosgrove has called on the Government to act to bring in legally defined maximum temperature limits.

Meanwhile, she also outlined plans to introduce her own legislation on the issue in the Seanad after the summer recess. Minimum workplace temperatures are already set out in Irish law, but there is no maximum temperature.

In a statement she said: “While temperatures reaching 30 degrees may feel like a novelty in Ireland, the reality for many workers is very different. For people working in poorly ventilated offices, warehouses, kitchens, factories, retail settings and construction sites, excessive heat can quickly become uncomfortable, harmful and, in some cases, dangerous.”

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She said maximum temperatures are “common practice” in Europe and that Germany has a normal maximum workplace temperature of 26 degrees. In Spain, the maximum is set at 27 degrees.

On Tuesday, she said the proposed maximum under the legislation, on which she is working, could be set at somewhere between 25 and 30 degrees.

She said: “I just think it’s time for us to ... be in line with other European countries.”

Under Irish law, for sedentary office work, a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees must be maintained, as far as reasonably practicable, after the first hour’s work.

For other sedentary work, at every workstation where a substantial proportion of the work is done sitting and does not involve serious physical effort, the minimum temperature is set at 16 degrees.

Cosgrove suggested that under her proposals, there “would be certain conditions put in place” that she does not believe are “unreasonable”.

She added: “There could be things like fans with proper ventilation, water breaks, shaded areas ... particularly if you’re working on sites. It depends if you’re doing physical work indoors as well or whether you’re sitting at your desk.”

Put to her that workplaces like kitchens could be more than 25 degrees, she said it is important that there would be “proper ventilation” in those areas.

She said that workplaces that would be most affected would be hospitality, catering, retail and construction.

Cosgrove said trade unions across Europe are hoping there will be a European Union directive on the issue of maximum temperatures.