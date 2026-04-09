Minister to consider starting work on Creeslough inquest before criminal proceedings end

Family members of those who died in the Creeslough explosion after meeting with the Minister for Justice on Thursday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is to consider the possibility of beginning preliminary work for the inquest into the deaths of ten people in the Creeslough explosion before the end of any criminal proceedings.

The possibility was raised after a meeting on Thursday between O’Callaghan and family members of those who died in the October 7th, 2022, incident in Co Donegal.

It is widely suspected a gas leak at the building, which also contained a number of apartments, caused the explosion at an Applegreen filling station.

The victims of the tragedy were: Leona Harper (14); James Monaghan (13) and his mother, Catherine O’Donnell, (39); Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (5); Martin McGill (49); Jessica Gallagher (24); James O’Flaherty (48); Martina Martin (49); and Hugh Kelly (59).

During the Garda investigation seven people have been detained and questioned in connection with the incident. Nobody has been charged.

Gardaí last week submitted a supplementary file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the explosion. The file comes in addition to a primary file submitted to the DPP in September 2025.

The DPP must now decide whether charges should be issued.

Speaking after Thursday’s meeting with O’Callaghan, a solicitor for some of the families, Damien Tansey, said the minister “entertained some representations along the lines that perhaps a section or a part of the inquest could get under way on a parallel basis with the other inquiries” in a way that would not prejudice them.

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The families have also been seeking a public inquiry into the incident.

Earlier this year, O’Callaghan said his view was that the Garda investigation into the tragedy must be finalised before any potential public inquiry could take place.

Donna Harper, whose daughter Leona died at Creeslough, also attended the meeting with O’Callaghan.

On the possibility of a public inquiry she said: “He hasn’t said yes but he hasn’t said no. He said that after – if there is going to be prosecutions through the courts – that he will certainly meet us again if we still have questions that need to be answered”.

Harper also said “we do appreciate the time he [O’Callaghan] gave us but at the same time we’re coming into four years now on the 7th of October [2022].

“I mean my wee girl was killed on the 7th and she was 14 when she was killed. January past she should have been 18 and she should have been making her prom and so on.”

O’Callaghan later told reporters he “received a number of good suggestions from the families that I’m going to consider” and he emphasised to them that he wants to see justice for their loved ones.

“The only way justice can come is through the courts and there are files at present with the DPP and or to be sent to the DPP presently,” O’Callaghan added.

He confirmed that he will consider the request for work to be carried out on an inquest before the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

O’Callaghan said: “If some of the preliminary work in respect of such an inquest could be done in advance of, or during, and not compromise the criminal proceedings, that’s something I would certainly give consideration to.”

In a statement, solicitor Darragh Mackin, who also represents some of the Creeslough families, said O’Callaghan “heard directly from the families as to the hurt and pain they suffer, with the delay in the truth, justice and accountability”.

He added that the minister “does however hold the key to finding a solution. That key comes in the form of an independent investigation chaired by the senior coroner or a High Court judge, with the necessary powers.”