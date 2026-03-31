Politics

Helen McEntee to ‘reaffirm Ireland’s support’ for Ukraine during Kyiv visit

Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs and EU counterparts marks fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupation

A mural on a wall in Kyiv, Ukraine, by street artist Kailas-V. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
A mural on a wall in Kyiv, Ukraine, by street artist Kailas-V. Photograph: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Burns
Tue Mar 31 2026 - 08:372 MIN READ

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee will begin a two-day visit to Ukraine on Tuesday to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, McEntee said the human impact in Ukraine, after four years of war, had been “devastating” and that she would reaffirm Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s path to European Union membership .

“Russia has the power to end this conflict, but instead of engaging in meaningful negotiations, it continues attacks on towns and energy infrastructure. Ireland stands firmly with the people of Ukraine,” she said.

McEntee will also take part in a series of bilateral engagements on Wednesday, including the second Ireland-Ukraine Strategic Dialogue.

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The visit coincides with the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupation. EU ministers will attend a commemorative event, and the meeting will also include discussions with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and members of the Ukrainian government, focusing on peace efforts, accountability and support for Ukrainian veterans returning to society.

“I look forward to joining my EU colleagues in Kyiv to show our strong support for Ukraine,” McEntee added. “We will come together to remember the victims of the atrocities in Bucha and to reaffirm our commitment to holding Russia fully accountable for its unprovoked invasion.”

The Minister said she would highlight Ireland’s continued support for Ukraine across political, financial, humanitarian and non-lethal military areas.

“I will also reaffirm Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s path to EU membership,” she said.

“I welcome ongoing efforts to secure a fair and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, and I hope meaningful progress can be made soon. By meeting in Kyiv, we are sending a clear and united message that EU support for Ukraine remains strong.”

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times