Munster up against it at Exeter to keep European season alive

Challenge Cup, Round of 16: Exeter v Munster, Sandy Park, Saturday, 12.30pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

It’s almost a year to the day since Munster went to the home of a former champion in a European last-16 clash, knocking out Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in a one-point thriller. Saturday brings another date with a pedigree side, only it’s in the Challenge, rather than Champions Cup. Rob Baxter’s Exeter were kings of Europe in 2020, of course, but a trip to England’s southwest doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as Munster’s French sojourn 12 months ago.

This is a 12.30pm kick-off at a Sandy Park venue 20 minutes outside the town centre, right on the side of the M5. There is an off-Broadway metaphor here about two sides playing at an awkward time in a second-tier competition that, in an ideal world, neither wants to be in.

The Challenge Cup always brings some intrigue in trying to guess how much those involved actually care about winning. Based on the team selections, despite Munster being in a battle for a vital URC top-eight spot and Exeter occupying the fourth and last knockout place in the rebranded Prem, both sides have gone strong.

Baxter and Clayton McMillan rested their captains, both locks, in recent times with at least one eye on this fixture. Wales international Dafydd Jenkins got last week’s win over Newcastle off, Tadhg Beirne did not travel on Munster’s mini-tour of South Africa. Jenkins is partnered in the row by Italian basher Andrea Zambonin, Beirne has the might of Edwin Edogbo. The battle between this quartet to control collisions could well be instructive of the result.

Exeter’s pack as a whole has a decidedly international flavour. Samoa’s Scott Sio is at loosehead, another Italian international Ross Vintcent lines out at flanker where he is joined by Wallaby Tom Hooper. The 22-year-old Greg Fisilau rounds out the backrow.

The headline inclusion, if not threat, is the return of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. The England wing was cruelly denied the opportunity to bring his talents to the Six Nations by a hamstring injury, Saturday being his first run out since January. Henry Slade, another familiar England man, returns to the Exeter backline having missed a week due to the birth of his child.

Henry Slade. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

“I’m expecting a real ferocious contest in most areas of the game this weekend,” was Baxter’s verdict upon naming his team. “Having watched their most recent European games, where I feel you see the real Munster, they try to drag you into that real kind of European frenzy.

“You have to be careful that you don’t get pulled into an organised chaos type of game, where they’re so competitive in so many areas that you get rattled out of your gameplan and end up in a chaotic environment around the breakdown and the kicking game.”

This is a level of insight not normally found in mundane press releases. Exeter think Munster want an element of fast and loose, caused by breakdown poaches and an effective kicking game. How Exeter deal with Beirne’s poaching threat will be of significant interest. Was some poor squad player battered while donning a blue scrum cap in training?

It’s worth noting the presence of arguably Munster’s fastest back-three options in Thaakir Abrahams and Diarmuid Kilgallen. Lining up opposite Feyi-Waboso, there will be plenty of speed on the park.

Munster's Thaakir Abrahams. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Exeter have more of a heavy-duty international pack. Albeit Munster have Beirne. The visitors look to have a slight edge in the halfbacks, with the hosts having more dangerous strike runners in the backline. With two 21-year-olds on the Exeter bench, does an element of inexperience give Munster an edge there?

Light rain is a possibility come lunchtime in the southwest, albeit we should avoid the biblical weather that accompanied the last time an Irish team came to this ground – Ireland women’s agonising World Cup defeat to France. Saturday’s game is not yet a sell-out.

Playing at home, with their pack and strike runners in the backfield, it’s hard to look past Exeter. Equally, while not in the top-tier competition, this is Munster in Europe. They have a more experienced bench and an in-form Crowley steering the ship.

Munster have only won twice in eight outings since the turn of the year. There is a chance here to add some much needed good news, albeit not a straightforward one.

Exeter Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rusi Tuima, Finn Worley Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.

Munster: Ben O’Connor; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, John Hodnett.