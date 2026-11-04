Plans for united Ireland to examine how symbols and cultural policy need to change

An Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll last month showed only a small minority of voters would be prepared to consider changes such as a new Irish flag. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Plans for a possible united Ireland will include an examination of how symbols and cultural policies need to be changed to ensure “legitimacy and inclusiveness” on the island, according to an internal Fianna Fáil document.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has elaborated on his plans for a new initiative to research aspects of a future united Ireland, telling his parliamentary party it is “critically important” to have “as genuinely inclusive a debate as possible”.

Independent unionist MLA Doug Beattie, a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, said at the weekend that unionists in Northern Ireland fear they will not be culturally respected or protected in a united Ireland.

An Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll last month showed only a small minority of voters would be prepared to consider changes such as a new Irish flag, national anthem or joining the Commonwealth to make a united Ireland more acceptable to unionists.

Martin last week unveiled plans for a new Government body to be tasked with scoping out the models and challenges for different potential “constitutional futures” for the island.

Part of this work will involve ensuring the public has access to “independent, trustworthy information”, not just about potential Irish unity, but “other options for the future as well”, he told a meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators.

In a document circulated to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party – and seen by The Irish Times – Martin said the initiative will be led by “eminent and independent” people.

It will, he said, “summarise current knowledge, identify knowledge gaps or points of significant contestation, and commission work to address these gaps”.

Martin stressed the non-directional character of the initiative will “provide a good faith opportunity for those outside the nationalist tradition to participate”.

[ Irish unity tracker: the poll of pollsOpens in new window ]

“Critically, it would challenge all traditions to move from making general assertions about the future to engaging with hard evidence.”

The research will consider three possible future outcomes: a 32-county united Ireland, a devolved Northern Ireland within a united Ireland and a continuation of the current status quo.

It will then commission research to examine constitutional and legal changes, the economy, health, education, security and “symbols/culture”.

The document said aspects will focus on “changes which need to be considered to more general symbols and cultural policies to ensure the legitimacy and inclusiveness of the scenario”.

Martin has proposed the initiative be led by a chairperson “who has experience on constitutional issues, as well as being used to drafting and overseeing complex expert reports”.

[ Unionists fear their culture will not be respected in united Ireland, former UUP leader saysOpens in new window ]

The chairperson will be joined by “at least five others” who will ensure “an esteemed expert” will oversee the work.

The body will be served by a dedicated secretariat in the Department of the Taoiseach which “should include a mix of public service expertise and outside specialists”.

It is expected that a committee will be established within Fianna Fáil to work on the project, with names such as Pat the Cope Gallagher, Erin McGreehan and Brendan Smith – all TDs for border counties – among the names mentioned for inclusion.