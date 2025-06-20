Arts Council was stopped three times from spending money on outside partners after botched IT project

The Arts Council was told last month to stop spending with an external firm of consultants on governance advice. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Arts Council was forced to stop spending money with an external partner for a third time in the aftermath of a botched €6.7 million IT project.

Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan had previously told it to discontinue spending on legal cases pursuing some of the companies involved in the ill-fated project, and it was forced in March to pull a tender for PR advice in advance of Oireachtas grillings on the matter.

Now, internal documents seen by The Irish Times show that it was last month also told to stop spending with an external firm of consultants on governance advice.

In an email sent on May 21st this year, the department’s secretary general Feargal Ó Coigligh reminded Arts Council chair Maura McGrath that the body had been told not to spend on services outside of its routine operational requirements.

It arose, he wrote, after Ms McGrath told a senior official in the department that a company had been engaged “in respect of the appearance by the Arts Council at the Public Accounts Committee”.

Mr Ó Coigligh demanded a report on the spending with the firm and why it was being undertaken.

In response, Ms McGrath said the work being done by the firm did not contravene the earlier order from Mr O’Donovan, and forwarded an email from the firm concerned.

It outlined that it was providing assistance in preparing the Arts Council delegation to “understand and be in a position to fully discharge their statutory and code of practice related accountability obligations during the forthcoming appearance at PAC and JOC [Joint Oireachtas Committee]”.

The email outlined that the firm did not provide PR or public affairs advice but instead focused on assisting clients “understand and properly discharge their governance functions”.

Despite several references in the emails to upcoming Oireachtas committee hearings, a spokeswoman for the Arts Council told The Irish Times that preparation was “managed internally” and said that “no company, including the one referred to, was engaging in work relating to committees prep”. She said the firm was engaged to supply advice to the Arts Council board and that “professional services to the board are a separate matter”.

The Arts Council outlined that the advice was coming under a pre-existing contract that was run in January 2024.

Responding, Mr Ó Coigligh told the Arts Council chair that even though the firm was not providing public affairs or PR advice, he considered “the work being carried out ... falls outside the routine operational requirements” and no further liability “should be matured under this contract”.

The Arts Council spokeswoman said it is “confident in its compliance” with directions from the Minister. No further services have been drawn down under the contract since, she said.

Elsewhere, the Arts Council has said that its former chair Maureen Kennelly declared a conflict of interest in 2023 when a publisher that released a book of short stories authored by her husband successfully applied for an €80,000 grant from the State agency.

The publisher, Doire Press, was awarded the sum in the same year that it published Night Music by Fergus Cronin.

A spokeswoman for the Arts Council said: “In relation to all staff members, including members of the executive, a robust conflict of interest process is also in place. With 8,600 applications received each year, and the many connections that could arise therefore, this is a very necessary part of Arts Council process. A conflict of interest was declared for the Arts Grant Funding application of Doire Press for 2023 by Maureen Kennelly during the decision-making process.”