Tusla copy-and-paste process could lead to false claims on children’s files, Aontú claim

A review must be carried out on Tusla files amid concerns that incorrect information has been copied on to children’s case notes, according to Aontú.

The party’s leader, Peadar Tóibín, said he was concerned that false claims on files could lead to children being “wrongly or unnecessarily taken into care”.

Tusla staff handling child welfare concerns have previously used a process called “cloning” – where information about one child is copied on to the form relating to a sibling.

Earlier this year, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) published a review that it carried out on Tusla services in the midlands. The review, which was sparked by concerns about the inaccuracy of information on child and family agency casework in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, found that staff were using “cloning” on children’s files. This is when certain information is included on the files of each child in a family, even when it may not be accurate.

The Hiqa report said: “The process of cloning information from one sibling to another meant that some children’s files reviewed did not contain accurate information about the child, but was copied information about a sibling, which meant it did not accurately reflect that individual child’s circumstances or level of risk.”

During the inspection, the midlands service was found to be not compliant with a standard which ensures relevant information is used “to plan and deliver effective child-protection and welfare services”.

Mr Tóibín described the process of “cloning” as effectively “copying and pasting”.

“This is a very significant problem – Tusla have openly admitted to me that there are ‘copying and pasting’ errors on files relating to the process of taking children into State care, off their parents.”

The Aontú leader has been asking Tulsa about the practice of copying inaccurate information on to files after becoming aware of a case where a file on a woman included a false assertion that she had a problem with alcohol when she does not drink. The case, which was reported on by The Irish Times in 2021, involved a number of “clear errors” on the family’s file. Tusla has since apologised to the family.

“Tusla refuse to tell me how many others are affected, and say they are training staff in how to copy and paste accurately. This isn’t good enough,” Mr Tóibín said. “Aontú believe there must be a review of all files to determine how many others contain untruths and inaccuracies, and indeed how many other children have been wrongly or unnecessarily taken into care.”

Tusla previously said it had taken action and increased staff training in order to avoid mistakes being copied on to files. In response to the Hiqa review, Tusla said “workers have been advised of the importance of ensuring accuracy of information specific to each child when cloning records. Team meetings and the supervision process will be utilised to continue to reinforce this.”