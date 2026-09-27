Fuel protesters warn of further action if budget does not slash taxes

A group calling itself 'The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest' hosting a meeting at the Well in Moate on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Organisers of a public meeting on fuel costs warned that if budget measures were not taken to reduce prices, protesters would be “hitting the road” with further action.

The meeting of more than 1,000 people concerned about the rising cost of living heard demands that the carbon tax on fuel be abolished entirely.

The event at Moate, Co Westmeath, on Sunday heard that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael did not listen to concerns “but if fuel does not come down in the budget, we are hitting the road” with renewed public protests.

Organised by those associated with large-scale protests against fuel costs last April, the meeting also called for cuts to other fuel taxes and assistance for people who were struggling.

A number of those who spoke also expressed concern about immigration, data centres, the state of the health service and the ban on the exploration of oil and gas in Irish waters, as well as money provided to Ukraine and taxation of the family home.

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One of the organisers, John Dallon, said Ireland was a rip off in terms of taxes.

“People cannot exist any more,” he said, adding that people wanted change. “We want carbon tax scrapped from all food production.”

A group calling itself 'The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest' at a meeting in the Well in Moate. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

He said the Government had a surplus of €9 billion but maintained it could not provide assistance for those struggling.

Another organiser, Christopher Duffy, told the meeting that “as for those of us in business, I don’t know where it is going”.

He said rebates introduced by the Government last April, as well as the reduction of 32 cent on diesel, were “something” but were not going to “save anyone”.

“There is money for everyone, but it seems there is no money for the Irish,” he said, adding that if protesters were forced to take to the road again, they would not be “bullied” into ceasing their activity so easily.

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The meeting was attended by farmers, contractors, people from the fishing industry as well as political parties such as Aontú, Independent Ireland and Sinn Féin. Two Fine Gael politicians, TD Micheál Carrigy and Senator Paraic Brady, also addressed the meeting.

Peadar Tóibín of Aontú said if the Government stopped wasting money, it could cut all taxes and “still be quids in”.

Another meeting organiser, James Geoghegan, told the meeting he had been approached by a woman in Donegal who was paying €320 in fuel costs to attend hospital in Sligo. He said she had maintained that she had to go to her father for money.