Pensions of 13,000 civil servants being checked for errors after ‘serious issues’ found

A pool of 13,000 retired civil servants as well as current and former Government ministers are to have their pension deductions checked amid “serious issues” at the State office that handles pension payments.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers revealed errors at the National Shared Services Office (NSSO) and said that any money owed to the State will be recouped.

The 13,000 former civil servants in question are all people who were in work-share arrangements and not all may be affected

Meanwhile, it is believed that most current Government Ministers will owe money to the State due to errors in their pension deductions, though some may also be due some money back.

The pension deductions of ministers in previous Governments are also impacted by the issue.

People whose pension deductions contained errors are to be contacted while Mr Chambers also announced a number of reviews into the situation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.