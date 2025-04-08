Plan for reforms of Airbnb-type lettings dropped from Cabinet agenda

The plan to clampdown on Airbnb permissions was due to be jointly presented to Cabinet

A plan to give Government approval to reforms to the short term letting sector was dropped from the Cabinet agenda at the last minute.

It is understood that there was disagreement between the Department of Housing and the Department of Enterprise over what was due to be a plan jointly presented by their respective ministers, James Browne and Peter Burke.

[ Plans to increase paid sick leave for workers to be stalled under Cabinet proposalOpens in new window ]

One Government source claimed that the Cabinet memo – the document which outlines the decision the Government is being asked to take, and the rationale for it – as presented was incomplete and was missing a “key decision point” to include necessary legislative amendments.

They also said there were changes made to the memo in the run-in to the Cabinet meeting itself.

READ MORE

This would have meant that a second amending memo would have to be taken to Government the following week, this source said. A second Government figure said there was disagreement as the plan had been to present it jointly by the ministers but that it was taken to Cabinet by Mr Burke alone.

It is understood the Cabinet intends to revisit the reforms next week.