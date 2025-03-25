New Bill targets AI ‘deepfakes’ and identity ‘hijacking’

Legislation that would make it a criminal offence for someone to knowingly exploit another person’s name, image, voice or likeness without their consent, particularly when used to cause harm or deceive, will be introduced to the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne said the legislation specifically targets “deepfakes” and digital impersonations, in order to address the “growing threat” posed by rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI).

“Deepfakes” are images, videos, or audio that are edited or generated using AI tools, and which may depict real or non-existent people.

Mr Byrne will bring forward the Protection of Voice and Image Bill 2025 on Tuesday afternoon. He referenced cases of the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and RTÉ presenters having had their images used on social media without their consent alongside products for sale.

Mr Byrne said the legislation is essential in tackling the “increasing misuse” of AI.

“We’ve all seen manipulated videos and audio clips where public figures appear to say or do things they never did,” he said.

“Right now, it only takes minutes to fabricate a damaging deepfake and spread it to thousands online. For the same reason counterfeit money is dangerous, we trust what we see and what we are familiar with. That is why AI and deepfakes pose such a dangerous threat.”

The Bill would make it an offence to publish, distribute or otherwise make public any manipulated or unauthorised use of a person’s identity for the purposes of advertising, political messaging, fundraising or influencing public opinion, without the individual’s consent. This includes technologies or software designed primarily to replicate someone’s likeness or voice.

“This isn’t just about protecting celebrities or politicians,” Mr Byrne added. “It’s about protecting everyone from having their identity hijacked. This Bill criminalises bad actors who use someone’s face or voice to mislead, manipulate or harm.

“It also plays a crucial role in the wider fight against misinformation and disinformation, especially as AI-generated content becomes more realistic and harder to detect.”

The Wicklow-Wexford TD said there needs to be laws that “evolve” with technology. He described the legislation as “a vital move to safeguard individuals in a fast-changing digital world”.