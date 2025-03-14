Taoiseach’s meeting with Jewish leaders in Washington to go ahead despite some organisations pulling out

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the Ireland Funds 33th National Gala dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A meeting between the Taoiseach and Jewish leaders in Washington has not been called off, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, despite media reports that it had been cancelled.

Mr Martin told reporters on Thursday it was his understanding that Friday’s meeting would go ahead, although there were indications that some organisations may not attend.

According to the report in the Jewish Insider, the Israeli ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, suggested that Mr Martin was anti-Semitic, saying: “The battle for anti-Semitism starts with shunning anti-Semites.”

Mr Martin strongly rejected any suggestion of anti-Semitism and warned against “misrepresentation of Ireland’s position on this ... deliberate distortions of Ireland’s position, particularly in relation to allegations of anti-Semitism”.

Mr Martin said the meeting was scheduled following contact from representatives of the Jewish community in the US.

He said: “We’re very open to meeting with as broad a range of representative organisations of the Jewish community in America to engage with them in a respectful way, in respect of our perspective on the Middle East and the conflict and the war in Gaza.”

Asked about groups pulling out of the meeting, Mr Martin said: “That’s not a matter for me. We’re open and that still is the case.

“We were approached, and we responded in the right way. And you know, I’ve had good communications with the Jewish community in Ireland, and I’ve had meetings and engagement with representatives there.

“I intend to continue that to make sure that there’s not a misrepresentation of Ireland’s position on this or any deliberate distortions of Ireland’s position, particularly in relation to allegations of anti-Semitism and so forth.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin holds up a pair of Chamber of Commerce socks as he talks to US Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark in Washington DC. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Senior figures in Israel’s government have accused leaders in the Irish Coalition of encouraging anti-Semitism, with the Israeli embassy in Dublin also announcing last year that it would close.

Israeli politicians have also criticised Ireland’s decision to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel, with Dublin asking the International Court of Justice to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes genocide.

Tánaiste Simon Harris begins his St Patrick’s Day programme in the US on Friday with visits to Philadelphia and New York.

The Philadelphia programme will see the Tánaiste engage with the Irish community, and he will march in the Philadelphia St Patrick’s Day parade. He will also speak at the gala of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St Patrick.

On arrival in New York, the Tánaiste will tour the Irish Arts Centre and on March 17th, he will attend the traditional breakfast reception hosted by the New York City mayor in Gracie Mansion before attending Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The Tánaiste will join dignitaries including New York State governor Kathy Hochul to march down Fifth Avenue in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade. In the evening he will speak at a St Patrick’s Day reception hosted by Ireland’s permanent mission to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, March 18th, the Tánaiste will focus on economic engagements and will speak at a business breakfast co-hosted by Bank of Ireland New York Hub and Digital Irish. He will also meet a range of senior corporate decision makers.

Separately, Mr Harris will also visit the headquarters of Hanley Energy, an Irish company specialising in the design and development of data centres, on the last day of his visit to Washington.

The programme concludes with a Tourism Ireland event promoting the Ryder Cup in Ireland House. – additional reporting: PA