Higher fines for dog owners were needed to send a ‘strong message to take responsibility’ – officials

Increasing on-the-spot fines for dog owners was necessary to send “a strong message” to them to take responsibility for their animals, a briefing document from the Department of Rural and Community Development states.

Proposed legislation in relation to dog control will consider the introduction of dog control notices as well as the inclusion of additional breeds on the restricted breeds list, it adds.

The department’s briefing document to its new Minister Dara Calleary states that 138 certificates of exemption for XL Bully dogs were issued by local authorities at the end of last year, with 235 applications received.

It notes that the Control of Dogs Acts set out a number of legal obligations that all dog owners must comply with. New regulations introduced in November 2023 increased on-the-spot fines for more serious offences under the legislation from €100 to €300.

“It was necessary to send a strong message to dog owners that they must take responsibility to ensure their dogs do not cause harm or nuisance to people, other animals or property,” the note said in relation to increasing the fines.

The briefing also outlines that “a full ownership ban” on XL Bully dogs came into effect on February 1st.

Since last October, the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importation of the dogs has been banned, while from this month, owning an XL Bully is prohibited unless the owner has secured a certificate of exemption.

Penalties for breaching the ban include fines of up to €2,500 or imprisonment for up to three months, while unregistered dogs will be euthanised.

The ban was necessary in the interest of public safety following “a number of horrific attacks by XL Bully type dogs”, the briefing said. Nicole Morley (23), from Co Limerick, was fatally attacked last year by a dog of the breed.

The briefing also said it was expected that the number of applications to local authorities for certificates of exemption would have risen as the February 1st deadline approached.

Total funding for dog control will be €5 million for this year, according to the department.

Separately, the note said the department is engaging with the HSE to facilitate the transfer of a portion of land adjoining the airstrip on Inishbofin in Connemara to it for the construction of a new health centre on the island.

“The Department is also engaged with the OPW regarding the construction of a new coast guard station on a portion of land adjoining the airstrip at Cleggan,” it said.

It also said it is “effectively managing” its budget allocations and ensuring allocations are fully utilised, but specific funding pressures arise due to the delivery of two capital EU funded programmes, ‘Leader’ and ‘Peace’.

“Both programmes are demand-led, with the Department having limited control over the timing of payment demands in any given year,” it said.