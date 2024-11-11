Fine Gael general election candidate’s posters burnt and defaced in Tipperary

A general election candidate in south Tipperary has vowed not to be deterred or intimidated after discovering someone had burned several of his election posters and daubed offensive slogans across other ones.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Murphy from Clonmel said he was genuinely shocked when he discovered someone was driving around the village of Cloneen, near Fethard, in south Tipperary on Monday night and setting his posters alight.

“It’s shocking stuff – some of my posters have been burnt – others have been defaced with the words ‘traitor’ and ‘scumbag’ daubed across them – there have been similar things done in Clonmel – I arrived into my office today to find a sticker on the door with the word ‘scumbag’.”

— Murphy 4 South Tipp (@cllrmmurphytipp) November 11, 2024

Cllr Murphy is the only Fine Gael candidate running in the three-seat constituency, and he was not aware on Monday night if the posters of any other candidates had been targeted, nor was he able to cast any light on who might be responsible.

“I haven’t seen other candidates or other posters being targeted to the extent that I’ve been targeted – I have no idea who is behind this, but tonight’s incident, the physical burning of 8x4 posters has brought it to a different level.

“It’s very upsetting for me and it’s very upsetting for my family – 99 per cent of people have been very respectful and courteous when I met them on the canvass, but unfortunately there is 1 per cent of people who clearly are not so respectful.

“These people are cowardly to do this sort of thing under the cover of darkness, which is very sinister, but I won’t be deterred in my efforts and I’m more determined now than ever to move on with the campaign to elected and represent the people of south Tipperary in the Dáil.

“But it is very upsetting at the end of a day’s canvassing to discover this happening – I’ve reported the matter to An Garda Síochána and will leave it in their capable hands to find out who is behind this campaign to try to intimidate me.”