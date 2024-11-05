Harris and Martin block Green proposals for €2bn Climate and Nature fund

The Green Party plan proposed spending hundreds of millions of euro on retrofitting public sector buildings such as hospitals, schools, leisure centres and universities. Photograph: iStock

A Green Party memo which would outline how the €2 billion Climate and Nature Fund would be allocated was blocked by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin in advance of being brought to Cabinet.

In sign of increasing tension between the Coalition partners in the run-up to the announcement of a general election, the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders would not allow the memo to proceed for approval at the meeting of Ministers on Tuesday.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan had proposed to deliver an outline plan on how the money would be earmarked for various climate action measures including new clean energy projects, retrofitting, insulating, biomethane, efficiencies, networks and infrastructure.

However, it is understood Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil took the view that the memo was “premature” and that the decision making on how the funds should be used would be a whole of Government one, rather than one made by a single department. It was suggested by the two other parties that other Government departments would have been keen to come up with proposals and that more consultation was required.

The Green Party argued, however, that it was more important for the Government to set out its stall in advance of the election.

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth said he was “acutely disappointed” by the decision. “We’re surprised they are dragging their heels on this,” the Green Party TD said. “They didn’t want this on the Cabinet agenda even though they knew this was coming for a long time.

“Everyone knows that failing to meet our emission reduction targets will leave us open to billions of euros of EU fines so any delay could cost the State money,” he said.

The fund had been established by Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, when he was minister for finance.

The Green Party plan proposed spending hundreds of millions of euro on retrofitting public sector buildings such as hospitals, schools, leisure centres and universities. It also proposed a scheme to help private companies become more energy efficient.

Other proposals included making district heating available in regions where there was significant industry. This is where waste heat from large industries could be used to heat homes and public buildings through a network of underground pipes.

Other projects earmarked included biomethane projects in rural Ireland infrastructure to support offshore wind energy, and microgeneration.

“This money is going to be allocated from 2026 so we need to give the private sector a clear signal as to where this money will be spent so that they can start making their own plans, get their supply chains ready and raise matching finance,” said Mr Smyth, a TD for Dún Laoghaire.

“None of these allocations should be a surprise to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. This is a well thought-out proposal based on the output of a cross-Government taskforce on climate action.”

The other Coalition parties took the view, however, that the proposal was premature, needed more work and more consultation before decisions on specific projects were made.