Leo Varadkar to announce he will stand down as Fine Gael leader

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to stand down as Fine Gael leader.

He will stay as Taoiseach until a new leader is chosen by the partyThe Dáil will then, it is planned, elect the new Fine Gael leader as taosieach.

Watch live

Our Political Correspondent Jennifer Bray has some snap analysis on Mr Varadkar’s announcement:

Leo Varadkar’s announcement that he is to step down as leader of Fine Gael was, on the face of it, dramatic and unexpected, landing in a short political week in between two Dáil recesses.

There has been growing unease at all levels of the party, however, about Fine Gael’s performance in the polls but more alarmingly the 11 party TDs who have announced they will not run again next time around.

The party has been accused of being out of touch with the electorate following the recent resounding electoral defeats, and has been struggling to get to grips with issues such as the continuing immigration policy. Varadkar’s decision avoids an unseemly heave which, when it has happened in the past, has proven damaging to the party

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to announce he will stand down as Fine Gael leader.

He will stay as Taoiseach until a new leader is chosen by the party, which it is hoped will be completed by the party’s ardfheis in early April.

The Dáil will then, it is planned, elect the new Fine Gael leader as taoiseach.

However, the departure of Mr Varadkar will be hugely destabilising event for the Coalition, and is likely to lead to calls for an early general election.

Mr Varadkar will make an announcement in a press conference at 12pm outside Government Buildings,

Mr Varadkar is understood to have informed senior Fine Gael colleagues on Tuesday and the leaders of the Coalition parties, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan, on Tuesday evening.

The Government will remain in place, and will remain constitutionally unaffected, until Mr Varadkar resigns as Taoiseach. At that point all ministers are deemed to have resigned, and a new Taoiseach and Government must be elected by the Dáil.

The news has sent shockwaves through the political system. Rumours that a senior figure - with some mentioning Simon Coveney - had swept through Leinster House from early on Wednesday morning. Few mentioned the possibility that Mr Varadkar might quit.

Since last year, 10 Fine Gael TDs have said that they will not contest the next general election, with the latest, Ciaran Cannon, announcing his decision on Tuesday.

John Paul Phelan, Michael Creed, Richard Bruton, Brendan Griffin, Joe McHugh, Fergus O’Dowd, David Stanton, Charlie Flanagan and Paul Kehoe have all made similar announcements.

In 2021, Mr Varadkar’s former closest ally and the man who ran his leadership campaign in 2017, Eoghan Murphy, resigned from the Dáil.

It is an enormous exodus and in an electoral system where incumbency is a significant advantage, a huge political blow to Fine Gael.

More to follow . . .