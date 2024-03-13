Taoiseach say he does not expect more protests against Ukrainian refugee accommodation centres

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 'There is, rightly or wrongly, a greater understanding as to why we need to assist Ukrainians than perhaps there is in the case for international protection applicants.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not expect any protests against the six new accommodation centres for Ukrainian refugees, the locations of which were announced on Wednesday.

Speaking in Boston on Wednesday during this weeklong visit to the US, Mr Varadkar said the location of two of them were already known and Stradbally had been in operation for some time as a location for Ukrainian refugees.

“We have not seen a large amount of protests, or difficulties that have arisen in terms of protests,” he said.

“Those protests have been more often connected to people seeking international protection, rather than those coming from Ukraine.

“I think nobody is arguing with the fact that people are coming from Ukraine or coming from a country that is at war and facing hardship. There is, rightly or wrongly, a greater understanding as to why we need to assist Ukrainians than perhaps there is in the case for international protection applicants many of whom are refused protection.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking at Boston Airport before his departure to Washington DC, where he will meet US president Joe Biden later this week.

Asked about the report in The Irish Times that as many as 200 men seeking international protection were sleeping in a makeshift camp in Dublin city centre, with some affected by scabies, Mr Varadkar said he was aware of the situation and had passed the camp on a number of occasions.

“I have seen it with my own eyes,” he said. “We are doing all that we can to find additional accommodation. That is a real struggle at the moment and we are prioritising women and families, and men with particular vulnerabilities,” he said.

Mr Varadkar argued that the context was that there had been a quadrupling in the number of people entering Ireland “irregularly” since 2019.

“I would say to people who are thinking of coming to Ireland irregularly that if they are coming from a safe country where they have accommodation, we can’t guarantee you accommodation in Ireland.

“Indeed it’s the same out here in America where they’re facing exactly the same problems. There are so many people on the move in the world. If you are passing through safe country, or if you have accommodation already in that country, whether it’s Britain or France or whichever transit country, we can’t guarantee accommodation any more and I just want to be honest about that,” he said.

Asked would he raise with Mr Biden the case of Zak Hania, the Irish citizen blocked from leaving Gaza, he replied he would do it if he had time.

“It’s certainly on the list of things that I will try to raise if there is time.”

He pointed out that the countries Ireland engaged with as principal points of contact in relation to Mr Hania’s case were Israel, Egypt and Qatar.

Mr Varadkar said that the prospects of a ceasefire in Gaza in the short-term looked increasingly unlikely but he would encourage President Biden to recoil the efforts he is making to bring about a ceasefire on the ground.

Mr Varadkar said he also wanted to talk to Mr Biden about the “day after” the conflict comes to an end.

He said the plan of the Israeli Government for Gaza the day after were “entirely unacceptable”.

“It’s an occupied territory. It’s not Israel’s right to decide what happens in Gaza. America and Europe have a role to play in building a Palestinian state,” he said.