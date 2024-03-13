Ukrainian accommodation centres confirmed in Dublin, Laois, Limerick, Kildare and Cork

The Government has confirmed the location of almost 2,000 beds for Ukrainian refugees across five different locations around the country.

The accommodation centres will offer beds to those fleeing the war in Ukraine for 90 days only, after the Coalition commenced new laws slashing the entitlements afforded to beneficiaries of the temporary protection directive, which gives them the right to live and work in the European Unions.

The five centres are:

Ballyogan Road, Dublin city – 392 beds

Stradbally, Co Laois – 950 beds

Fernbank, Limerick City – 250 beds

Punchestown, Co Kildare – 378 beds

Gerald Griffin Street, Cork City – 107 beds

In addition to seeing their accommodation time-limited to 90 days, new arrivals from Ukraine will be entitled to a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child for daily expenses while resident in the designated accommodation centres.

Child benefit is not affected, and when they leave accommodation centres or make their own accommodation arrangements on arrival, they will be entitled to standard social welfare assistance.

The Government agreed the changes last year amid ongoing pressure across the system for accommodating both those coming from Ukraine, and those seeking International Protection. Since then the number of people arriving has significantly decreased, while the Department of Integration has indicated that it will not be contracting new hotels to host Ukranians.

The changes do not affect those who arrived before the policy came into force and are already registered for temporary protection.

The centres will offer supports for orientation on living and working in Ireland and the options for sourcing accommodation. There will be further centres announced as they are finalised, the Department of Integration said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has called for immediate and urgent action on accommodation shortages for asylum seekers, many of whom have been left sleeping on the streets since the Government exhausted its accommodation options for single men last year.

Ms Whitmore has written to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman decrying the “disgraceful scene” outside the International Protection office on Mount Street where around 150 tents now line the pavements.

“These extremely vulnerable people have come to Ireland seeking the protection of the State, only to find themselves sleeping outdoors in freezing and wet conditions, living in constant fear of attack.

“There are now over 1,200 international protection applicants around the country without a bed. For months, the Minister has been promising a plan to deal with the accommodation shortage facing asylum seekers. We need to see this plan brought forward as a matter of urgency”, she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr O’Gorman is due to bring a revised plan for migrant accommodation to Government before the end of the month.