The Dáil’s return brings a bad week for polygamists while People Before Profit try to have their cake and eat it

The Politics Fix: Gardaí on Molesworth Street, which was closed for protests, during the first day back of the Dáil on Wednesday. It took less than an hour for the Dáil to be suspended. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Story of the Week

The Dáil returned after its Christmas break this week and migration – and how the State accommodates those seeking asylum here – continued to rumble on at the centre of political affairs. There were protests in Roscrea where it was announced that the only local hotel, Racket Hall, would close to the public and become an accommodation centre for asylum seekers. Gardaí forced protestors out of the way to enable a bus containing women and children to get into the premises.

The Government announced further funding for communities “most under pressure” from the numbers of asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees and also said it might buy another, disused building in Roscrea for use as a “community hotel”, whatever that is. But the issue continues to roil politics at local and national level. And at international level, too – governments all over Europe are struggling with the combustible politics of migration.

Jack Horgan-Jones will have an in-depth read on Saturday about the frontline politics of migration.

Bust up

It took less than an hour after its return, when everyone wished everyone else a Happy New Year, for the Dáil to be suspended by the Ceann Comhairle amid acrimonious scenes. People Before Profit (PBP) were demanding a debate on Gaza, while both Heather Humphreys – standing in for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – and the CC himself reminded the roaring PBP deputies that they could raise the issue in multiple ways. Order was eventually restored.

As it happens, the Social Democrats have indicated that they will use their Dail time next week for a debate on joining the South African case which accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice. This isn’t the boldest prediction you’ll ever hear, but more roaring may be in store.

Incidentally, one might remark in passing that PBP’s demand that the Israeli ambassador should be expelled doesn’t stop them from requesting the Government intervene with said ambassador to get people out of Gaza. Which is a bit of having-your-cake-and-eating-it.

Banana skin

The Government rushed the legislation for the referendums to be held in March through the Dail this week, and will attempt the equivalent manoeuvre through the Seanad next week. The proposals to delete the references to women’s role in the home from the constitution and broaden the definition of a family beyond the family founded on marriage has been a long time in gestation – the last bit of the process, however, is being rushed through the Oireachtas with almost indecent haste. A poll in the Daily Mail suggested the referendums will sail through, and they might well do so. But there are very few people in Government who think it will be that easy – as explained here

Winners and losers

Beef farmers were winners this week when it was announced that exports to China would resume following the visit of Li Qiang, the Chinese premier on Wednesday. He had audiences with President Higgins and Leo Varadkar before biffing off to Davos. The Irish side pronounced themselves well pleased, though insisted that human rights issues – including the case of Jimmy Lai, the newspaper proprietor on trial in Hong Kong – were raised with the Chinese. As well as beef.

Polygamists were the losers, when Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Integration, Migration, Referendums and all other crap jobs in Government, told the Dail that polygamous relationships would not be included for protection under the proposed constitutional changes. The sparky debate featured some confusion between throuples and truffles, which is not something you hear every day in Leinster House. Luckily Miriam Lord was watching

The Big Read

Our North and South series, examining issues around a possible united Ireland and relationships between the two parts of the island, returns for the third and final wave of its research findings. This week it’s flags, symbols, emblems and the Commonwealth. All the articles can be found here

The Big Read II

Jennifer Bray has a long piece on the five landmines that threaten the March referendums. You can’t beat a political landmine, or two.

Hear here

In this week’s Inside Politics podcast broadcaster James O’Brien tells Hugh Linehan about why British politics is still ‘bonkers’.

